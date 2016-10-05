Dive team invaluable asset to sheriff's office

Members of the Douglas County Water Rescue and Recovery Team train all year round, even in winter months. This was a thin-ice training on an area lake. (Contributed)

Members of the Douglas County Water Rescue and Recovery Team are pictured while on a call this summer on Lake L'Homme Dieu. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

A member of the Douglas County Water Rescue and Recovery Team is in full gear while training for ice dives in the winter months. (Contributed)

In a land of 10,000 lakes, Douglas County should feel fortunate to have its own dive team. The Douglas County Water Rescue and Recovery Team, led by Sgt. Greg Windhurst, has been around since the late 1980s.

Not all counties in the state have a water rescue team. The closest other counties to Douglas with a team, said Windhurst, include Otter Tail (Fergus Falls), Kandiyohi (Willmar), Stearns (St. Cloud) and the Red River Valley area (Fargo/Moorhead).

The 10-member team in Douglas County is made up of employees from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, including road deputies and dispatchers, along with staff members from the jail and administration office.

This past year, the dive team was unfortunately called out more than it has been in the past few years. Windhorst said this is the first time since probably the 80s where there has been "three separate incident drownings."

"For a few years, we didn't even have any drowning calls," said Windhorst. "That's a good thing."

Windhorst said he is not sure why there were so many this year, but noted that life jackets could have helped.

"Had they been wearing life jackets, we maybe wouldn't have been called out," he said.

In addition to search and either rescue or recovery calls, where the dive team is called out, the water rescue team can help out in other ways.

Recently, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office invested in an airboat, which was purchased with grant funding. The airboat is beneficial when a regular boat won't work such was the case near Starbuck recently when another airboat crashed in a marshy swamp-like area. The Douglas County airboat, which was used for the first time in a rescue mission, was able to get to the patients easier and then provided a stable platform for emergency personnel to work on the victims.

When it comes to helping out other counties, Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen said there are no formal agreements.

"We never bill each other for services," said Wolbersen. "We assist each other and it's more of a trade for services kind of thing. It's informal and works well for us."

There is an understanding, he said, that if a county or department has exceeded its resources, mutual aid from neighboring counties will be called. In addition, Wolbersen said that some equipment, such as the airboat, was purchased with grant funding. Part of the agreement in obtaining grant funding to purchase equipment is that the equipment will be used as a regional resource.

"There is an expectation that we'll take care of our own county and be a regional resource for our neighbors," he said.

The water and rescue unit provides an emergency response to many water-related emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days of the year and in all weather conditions. The majority of calls are boating accidents, drowning victims and/or vehicles through the ice. However, the team is trained for thin ice rescue, surface rescue and evidence recovery, such as a weapon thrown into a body of water. The team is scheduled to train once a month.

WIndhurst said to keep in mind, however, that even though the team does recovery of items, "Don't call the sheriff's office if you drop your motor or other personal belonging in the lake." He said there are other businesses that can help with non-emergency, recovery of personal items.

Over the years, Windhurst said technology has played a major role in how the dive team operates. With depth finders and now side scan sonars, objects in the water can be easier to detect, he said. In addition, when divers are on a call, they can communicate underwater to each other, as well as to those above the water, via a wireless communication system.

"Technology has been wonderful and has come a long way in how we work," said Windhurst.

Windhurst concluded with an important piece of advice. He said if there is a situation when the water rescue team could be called out, whether it's a boating accident or potential drowning, call 911 immediately.

"Don't wait. We want to push hard to try and find the victim in that first hour," he said. "Time is of the essence in these type of situations."