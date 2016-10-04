Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Oct. 3

Burglary, theft of tools from storage building, comp will be working on a new maroon storage building at the site, Carlos.

Attempted fraud/scam, reporting Publishers Clearing House scam, Alex.

Public assist, comp has questions concerning juveniles carrying pepper spray, spoke with comp in regards to her daughter carrying pepper spray, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, comp reporting someone has sprayed and killed grass on his property, Alex.

Neighbor dispute, comp is upset with her neighbor for dumping snow and other items in her yard, spoke to person one who said dirt in the ditch is from last winter’s snow plowing, they no longer push snow across the road, informed comp she could call the township if dirt was an issue, Villard.

Burning complaint, comp states person at location is burning toxic material, did confirm illegal burning and will send citation, Alex.

Public assist, comp wants female removed from his property, she will not leave, a shelf was in question, he will clean it off tonight and set it outside tomorrow, female does not live there, they were only dating, Alex.

Restraining order violation, comp had order for protection served on person one this morning and he's attempting to contact her through third party, contacted complainant and read the messages that were sent, was not a violation of the HRO, Alex.

Harassment, person one was in her yard again but this time he was yelling at comp's dogs to get out of her yard, spoke with both parties, neighbor stated he was yelling at the dogs because they kept barking at him and it thas become a problem, parties advised to keep to themselves, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, house southeast of her has a disturbance, she thinks no one should be in trailer, spoke with an employee of the park and the residents of that unit are in the process of moving out and cleaning, the park is aware they are still around to finish moving out, Garfield.

Violation of court order, comp thinks her husband may have been in her house earlier.

Suspicious activity, comp stated he heard a vehicle idle for two hours in parking lot and then heard people talking out in front of his apartment, comp wasn't able to give a description of vehicle, just that it had loud exhaust, vehicle and people were not in the area.

Theft, items taken from two vehicles sometime during the night.

Criminal damage to property, window smashed out of a tractor in the construction zone.

Fraud, possible fraud via PayPal.

Telephone calls/harassment, requesting assistance with a harassing female caller that seems drunk and does not stop calling.

Juvenile trouble, school is going to handle.

Violation of court order, anonymous comp reporting female is visiting male at location, there is a no contact order in place, female drives a green pickup, suspect and victim's trucks are gone, law enforcement is aware of the victim staying at suspect’s house, no cooperation from person one and two.

Check welfare of person, comp reporting her son has been drinking for days, she would like to do an intervention but thinks she will need an officer escort, comp spoke with son who is sober today and no reason to believe he is unsafe, will call back if any issues or questions.

Juvenile trouble, student left for the day.

Drug-related activity, found five Ziploc bags with white powder in them on their property, white powder was soap.

Death investigation, female found unresponsive in the bath.

Hit and run, reporting a vehicle hit garage 48 and comp believes he knows the vehicle that did it, comp is worker there.

Violation of court order, comp stating the daughter’s ex has been contacting her and there is an order in place.

Public assist, comp needs to get computer from ex, comp picked up one computer, claimed that person two damaged the computer.

Property damage crash, Pioneer Rd SE.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, comp stating there is a female drinking a beer in the car at the bank, vehicle left prior to officer arrival, no plate information, unable to locate.

Child custody matter, has questions concerning her kids and a custody order, advised to call her attorney.

Theft, employees called, they have had their vehicles gone through while parked at the barn, nothing missing from any of the vehicles, extra patrol requested.

Drunk, intoxicated male by Cowing Robards that can't stand, they will wave officers down, gave a ride home and advised him to call if he needs help with anything.

Check welfare of person, person one dropped comp off, comp tried calling her to make sure she made it home safe, no answer, dispatch tried phone, no answer, person one forgot her phone at a family member's house, made contact with her and she is doing just fine, advised comp of findings.

Suicide threat, third party call of person possibly locked in the bathroom and stating they are overdosing on pills, not a suicide threat, it was juvenile issue, wants to go home to mom.

Fight/disturbance, comp reporting his roommate is not in her right mind.

911 hangup, 911 phone, two calls, both located in area, child called accidently, plus small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Stolen vehicle, comp was at the Dollar District earlier today when her rental car was stolen, she has returned to the Twin Cities.

Fight/disturbance, neighbor kitty korner to them is intoxicated and yelling in their yard, knocking on comp’s door, not causing issues except for the late hour, upon arrival he was in his house already, comp did not want him talked to at this point.

