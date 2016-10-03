Minnesota GOP House candidate is jailed

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A state legislative candidate from a southern Twin Cities suburb has been arrested on suspicion of strangulation and domestic assault.

Brad Gerten of Burnsville was booked into the Dakota County Jail early Sunday, Oct. 2, and remained there into Monday morning. He could be charged Tuesday afternoon.

Little information was available on the incident that led to the Republican candidate's arrest.

Gerten faces Democratic Rep. Sandra Masin of Eagan in the Nov. 8 election.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, distanced Republicans from Gerten.

"Domestic violence is unacceptable to our party and our caucus," Daudt said. "No (House Republican Campaign Committee) resources have been spent in this district to date, nor will they in the future."

Gerten's campaign website, which says he is "fighting for our families and small businesses," indicates he served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan with the National Guard.