Criminal damage to property, reporting several locks cut off storage units, took a report of locks being cut, will follow up with owners of property, Carlos.

Burglary, someone broke in and took some of his items, Alex.

Drunk driver complaint, comp stating there are two drunk guys in a white Ford pickup in the upper campground by the bathrooms, male was verbally aggressive toward caller, males were trying to get in the janitor's closet, comp stated that the two parties walked away on foot and he was not sure where they went, patrolled the area on foot and was unable to locate suspects, Carlos.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Fraud, reporting fraudulent charges on her credit card, comp reporting two unauthorized charges of her account by Sprint Wireless with a total amount of $736, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, someone tore the gate off the property, spoke with comp and he advised the only damage was to the gate, advised to call if he finds out info on a suspect, Alex.

Fight/disturbance, reporting a male she was in a relationship with and lives on same property has been hitting her, caller stated he tried to hit her today but missed, person one arrested for domestic assault, Kensington.

Property damage crash, one vehicle roll over, no injuries, Co Rd 3 SE/Co Rd 76 SE, Osakis.

Trespassing complaint, neighbor keeps dumping "stuff" on his property, it has happened before, stolen "no trespass" signs, they are using his property across from his cabin, Miltona.

House/apartment unlock, locked out of unit, property manager called back and will make arrangements to get door unlocked for comp, Alex.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Fight/disturbance, came across intoxicated male yelling in the street, tried to talk to him about what was going on, he didn't want to say much and was taken home by his fiance, Evansville.

Restraining order violation, comp stated male party she has a restraining order against pulled into driveway and then left really quickly, comp stated male was driving a older white Buick Century, attempted contact at suspect's residence, located vehicle there, still warm, suspect would not answer door or phone, Alex.

Crash with property, comp hit mailbox, Alex.

911 hangup, hard to understand, hung up, no answer on first callback, second callback he stated that he wanted an intoxicated female removed from his house, verbal argument, agreed to go to bed and figure it out in the morning, Garfield.

Theft, newer Craftsman riding lawn mower stolen, comp called back and kids had taken it to the deer stand, Alex.

Check welfare of person, has not heard from friend since Thursday, he has been sick and car is in garage, comp checked his house and can't find him in any rooms, dispatch called hospital and he is in there, Alex.

Fight/disturbance, male is refusing to give her the keys to her car and he is threatening to take it, verbal argument occurred between both parties, argument about relationship issues, both agreed they would be fine together, Alex.

Trespassing complaint, comp reporting neighbor came on his property and mowed down some of his trees, comp did not know who drove a brush cutter around his property, believes it to be neighbor, Miltona.

Public assist, meet comp at location, her husband and his family are telling her she's not allowed to enter property to get her daughter's clothes, stood by as comp retrieved some personal property, comp and husband are in the process of separating and comp wanted a deputy there to keep the peace, Alex.

Burning complaint, comp reported seeing large orange ball on the west side of Lake Charlie, no activations in that area, spoke with homeowner who was burning brush, advised to put the fire out for the night and apply for a burning permit, Lake Charlie.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle behind the business by the machinery but can't tell if anyone's in it, comp called back and stated the car left and got on the interstate, no other information given from comp, no evidence found at site, deputies located vehicle at Latoka rest area, denied being there, Brandon.

Shooting complaint, comp stating she just heard two gunshots coming from the west and would like someone to check it out, unable to locate, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Sept. 30

Check welfare of person, friend called her and stated she can't get out of her chair.

Public assist, security stating a male on a hold is trying to leave the second floor, he willingly went back to his room.

Property damage crash, Co Rd 22 NW/Co Rd 82 NW.

Drug-related activity, someone smoking marijuana, left of the community room, very faint smell, unable to determine where it was coming from.

Check welfare of person, Woodland Elementary contacted officer, student hasn't been in school for three days, wanted student checked on, spoke with parent, and student moved to live with family in another city, parent will contact school.

Civil matter, has some questions in regards to giving some property back that had been left at his residence.

Fire, plastic trash container on fire.

Property damage crash, minor, 22nd Ave W.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Check welfare of person, has not heard from his friend in a couple days, does not know his name, comp usually talks to him every day by phone, person was fine, didn't answer his phone because the comp is a nuisance.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, requested window tint to be checked on his vehicle, spoke with comp about tint laws.

Property damage crash, no injuries, 13th Ave E/Broadway St.

Fight/disturbance, brother and sister fighting, verbal only, person one left prior to arrival.

Public assist, black truck with four-wheeler possibly leaking gas and it’s close to the building, very little gas leaking, advised owner of the leak at comp’s request.

Check welfare of person, comp would like his friend checked on, hasn't answered any of comp's texts today and party's father has been mentally unstable as of late, party having phone issues, stated he will call his friend.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor parks his truck next to the bushes of compound he wants it removed, comp states that this is his property, neighbor states that it is his property, neighbor has been asked to move his pickup but won't answer the door, unable to make contact with neighbor, advised comp to have property surveyed.

Suspicious vehicle, black Chevy pickup parked near the ATM with a man sitting inside.

Public assist, comp wants to speak to an officer about neighbors.

Dog bite, comp stating the neighbor's dog bit his dog.

Public assist, giving male a ride to Walmart and doing an unlock.

Fight/disturbance, fight outside with four to six people, intoxicated male transported to ER.

Burning complaint, comp stating there is a fire in a ring but it is way too close to the homes and buildings, comp stating fire chief has told them not to burn, unable to locate.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Fight/disturbance, ER requesting help with a rowdy one, transported party to residence.

Shooting complaint, neighbor upset there are people hunting from their backyard, no boat on the shore line, could hear shooting but it appeared to be coming from the lake somewhere, too foggy to see past 100 yards.

Public assist, female standing by pump 17 asking truck drivers for things, warned person for trespassing.

Suspicious vehicle, reporting blue van in parking lot with woman inside, caller saw van parked in same place yesterday morning but didn't call, vehicle belongs to employee at Office Max.

Suspicious activity, comp who is owner has not been able to get ahold of anyone at bank and they should be open, dispatch called and all is fine, they have been letting their phones roll over.

Public assist, male party called and stated he was attacked and before dispatch could get info, female told him to hang up the phone and she hung it up.

Theft, someone went through her car overnight and took a few items, comp stated does not need to see anyone, a phone call is fine.

Death, natural causes.

Runaway, reporting 12-year-old son left home yesterday around 6 p.m. after he wasn't allowed to attend a football game, did not want son entered as runaway, email sent out to PD cars about son.

Public assist, reporting son let someone drive car yesterday and they haven't returned, vehicle has returned and comp took care of it himself.

Theft, believes her purse was stolen at the big truck show.

Property damage crash, caller bumped into another car in parking lot, 5th Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Public assist, Homecoming parade.

Suspicious activity, reporting two packages of drugs found in flower bed.

Burning complaint, burning cardboard that they started with gas, only burning wood upon arrival.

Public assist, party wanting to remove a tenant, advised of eviction process.

Violation of court order, believes his daughter is hanging with a male that there is a order against, knocked on door of residence, no contact.

Civil matter, landlord is at house trying to evict her and she barricaded herself in bathroom, advised both parties of the eviction process.

Burglary, reporting her employee called her and stated the door to the downstairs pawn shop has been kicked in.

Fight/disturbance, comp witnessed an argument between a male and female across the street, they are no longer there, unable to get ahold of comp, advised comp to call back when the issue is occurring.

Suicide threats, borrowed his mother's phone, male wanting help stating he is suicidal, male transported to ER.

Suspicious vehicle, caller stated some parties met at a black four-door car on the south side of parking lot in front of tire place, comp stated it looked suspicious because they were a ways away from other vehicles in parking lot, driver was towed to location due to a flat tire, awaiting a ride home.

Violation of court order, female party was at his residence five minutes ago, or at least the truck she drives.

Suspicious activity, cars going in and out of location, parties only staying for a minute or two.

Juvenile trouble, teenager out of control and is refusing to go home, male went home with uncle without incident.

Suspicious activity, ER requesting assistance with male with 72-hour hold, party trying to leave, stood by, party didn't attempt leaving while there.

Drunk, employee called stating that there was an intoxicated male that passed out in front of their building, party went home with friend.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated a vehicle is following her and she believes it's her sister, comp stated they have been following her all the way from Spicer, sister was concerned about possible drug use, no signs of drug use.

Violation of court order, female is back at suspect’s house, no one would come to the door, all blinds were shut.

Fight/disturbance, male party out of control, assisted staff with patient.

Fight/disturbance, hospital staff called to report that a male who is being uncooperative.

Suspicious activity, male party trying not to let female leave store, parties stated they had a little argument over a cigarette lighter.

Suspicious activity, believes someone was trying to break in, stopped over to see if any of his stuff was at the house, no attempted break in.

Public assist, caller needs assistance as she locked herself out of her residence, unlocked apartment.

Property damage crash, minor, N Nokomis NE.

Juvenile trouble, 10-year-old male with black Osakis school shirt and gray pants with no shoes running around the neighborhood evading his family, located juvenile and mom came to pick him up.

Public assist, male on a 72-hour hold running, hospital staff caught suspect.

Drug-related activity, comp stating people are smoking pot in the apartment and that there are kids and recovering addicts in the building so they would like them spoken to, nothing suspicious, no smell of weed coming from the building nor the apartment.

Suspicious person, possible intoxicated male in the park, told comp to call law enforcement because he needs to go to detox.

Suspicious vehicle, reporting a car is in the driveway that doesn't belong there, employee at home but a mix up with schedule, spoke with comp and everything is fine.

