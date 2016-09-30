MINNEAPOLIS — Two teens and an adult male are dead after a shooting inside a Minneapolis apartment building on Friday, Sept. 30.

A fourth victim, an adult woman, has been taken to a Minneapolis hospital with unknown injuries.

Minneapolis Police Officer Cory Schmidt police received a call, with gunshots audible in the background, shortly after 7 a.m. at the apartment building near Lake Nokomis in south Minneapolis.

"It wouldn't be fair to start making speculations about exactly what happened," Schmidt said in a standup media briefing Friday morning. A video of the news briefing was quickly available online. The injured woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, he said.

The police investigation has sealed off adjoining apartments, including one next to where the shooting occurred.

"We are not looking for a suspect," Schmidt said. "There is no threat to the public safety. ... The scene is contained."

Schmidt said the boy and girl appear to be in their early teens. None of the victims were in the second-floor apartment next to the unit where the shooting took place.