Franson to host health care meeting

Representative Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, invites the public to attend a health care meeting in Henning on Monday, Oct. 3 to discuss insurance costs, health care access issues related to MNsure and the Affordable Care Act.

Joining Rep. Franson at the meeting will be House Health and Human Services chair, Matt Dean.

Franson said she wants Minnesotans to share their experiences accessing and purchasing health care.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Henning Landmark Center, 415 Douglas Ave., Henning.

No reservations are needed.