Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Update: Police arrest robbery suspect

    Franson to host health care meeting

    By Al Edenloff Today at 10:29 a.m.

    Representative Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, invites the public to attend a health care meeting in Henning on Monday, Oct. 3 to discuss insurance costs, health care access issues related to MNsure and the Affordable Care Act.

    Joining Rep. Franson at the meeting will be House Health and Human Services chair, Matt Dean.

    Franson said she wants Minnesotans to share their experiences accessing and purchasing health care.

    The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Henning Landmark Center, 415 Douglas Ave., Henning.

    No reservations are needed.

     

    Explore related topics:NewsfransonHealth care
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness