Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Sept. 29

Burglary, comp would like to report a burglary, Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, silver, four-door car with handicapped plates has been parked at Rotary Beach since Sunday, Alex.

Burning complaint, caller sees dark smoke coming from the area of the housing development, reports dark clouds, not smoke.

Missing person, comp's mother left the house at 8:30 a.m. to bring the daughter's boyfriend to work and hasn't returned home, phone goes straight to voicemail, made contact with comp, her mother had gone to Verizon to get her phone fixed, Kensington.

Neighbor dispute, comp's neighbor has parked their boat in her driveway, she'd like law enforcement to contact him to have it moved, according to the neighbor he is parked on a city street, he claims that her driveway and garage were built illegally on city property, spoke with the city and they do maintain rights to the land, but allow egress to the property owner, boat will have to be moved if it is in front of the garage at all, Evansville.

Suicide threat, intoxicated male was mad and left in a 1999 green Bonneville, party was walking near the park, spoke with him at length and he denied any thoughts of self-harm, was released to his fiance after she was spoken to regarding today’s events, Evansville.

Public assist, assist with locating a person and giving info to that person, Alex.

Public assist, assist in getting ahold of his wife to get a ride home, wife will come and get him, Alex.

Death investigation, State Patrol requesting North to rest area, Alex.

Burning complaint, anonymous complaint stating someone is burning garbage and plastic in the area by the lot, spoke with owner of business and stated he burned some papers earlier in burning barrel, fire was out upon arrival, did not see or smell anything prohibited that would have been burned, Garfield.

Public assist, comp stating her neighbors are upset because their dog is always barking, she would like to speak to someone about ordinances, comp was given contact information for Lagrand Township to obtain further information on dog ordinances, Alex.

Public assist, comp had question regarding possible drug use by child, Osakis.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Sept. 29

Suspicious person, male in his 40's with a beard and wearing some camo was walking in the right turn lane, last seen heading westbound on 3rd Ave, comp honked his horn so he wouldn't run him over and the male gave him the finger and started charging his pickup, unable to locate.

Mentally ill person, lower level apartment, comp’s male roommate is off his meds and telling him he is going to kill him while he is sleeping, and telling other people he is going to kill him.

Juvenile trouble, student received suspicious text messages and parent wanted student to share with law enforcement.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Juvenile trouble, incident occurred on Tuesday.

Check welfare of person, Douglas County Social Services received information from family that subject is not answering his phone, attempted to make contact with her and unable, concerned about comments she has made, no answer at door.

Violation of court order, comp wishes to make a report, no violation, court order changed this morning.

Theft, someone stole purse from comp’s vehicle.

Drug-related activity, comp stopped at sister’s house to drop off food and witnessed males doing drugs in the living room, spoke with parties at residence, denied any use of drugs, will pass info on to the task force.

Threats, client brought outside person in and that person is being threatening, subject transported to the ER for an eval.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, construction crane at Henry's ran into his car, first driveway where trucks are parked, McKay Ave.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 22nd Ave E/Jefferson St.

Stolen vehicle, vehicle was never taken, it was parked where it was supposed to be.

Public assist, party can't find her car, assisted party in locating vehicle.

Harassment, lease company is harassing her about a van she's supposed to return, lease company will be retrieving vehicle tonight, both parties agreed to not speak with each other.

Public assist, comp said she was parked legally but her vehicle was towed, stated that she would figure it out herself and hung up.

Theft, laptop taken from display.

Public assist, baby locked in a silver Buick Lacrosse outside the pharmacy doors.

Check welfare of person, comp stating she has an agitated male in her office who is mentally ill and states he will not welcome law enforcement if she calls them, male was upset over some things happening tomorrow, not a danger to himself or others.

Suspicious vehicle, dark colored SUV in the lot, driver door open, nobody around.

Check welfare of person, has not heard from his mom since Sunday, no known medical issues, she did call in a suspicious phone call last week, she lives alone, no vehicle at residence, female is now at home and all is well.

Criminal damage to property, two tires slashed.

Suspicious activity, comp stating a blonde female with short shorts and a purse looks scared and is trying to hide from a white Bonneville that keeps circling the area, spoke with both parties, they had an argument and female walked away.

