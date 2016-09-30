Question: Can you talk about the history of the Minnesota State Patrol?

Answer: I was educated about the history of the Minnesota State Patrol while I was a cadet at the training academy. Listed below are some of the important changes and a timeline on when they occurred.

• In 1929, the Minnesota State Legislature created the Highway Patrol in response to the boom in automobiles. The first chief was Earle Brown. The initial force was comprised of nine men, including Brown.

• In 1930, Henry Ford's Model A was the standard patrol vehicle in the winter. In the spring, summer and early fall, troopers patrolled on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

• In 1934, Patrol was authorized to enforce speed limits on trunk highways.

• Many motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and these DWI cases were written up as "careless driving."

• The original trooper uniform was replaced by maroon and gold uniforms. The change was made to honor the University of Minnesota football national championship team.

• In 1943, the Legislature authorized the purchase of land to erect radio towers to deliver the first voice transmission of calls for service for the Highway Patrol. But for many years afterward, well into the 1950s, troopers needed to call in by phone when signaled, sometimes by a light, flag, etc. on a service station in town, for the call to respond to a crash or other incident.

• In 1957, traffic enforcement took to the air with the purchase of two fixed-wing aircrafts.

• 1961 was the first year the patrol units featured a white door and that tradition continues today.

• In 1970, the Department of Public Safety was created, and the Highway Patrol was moved from the Department of Transportation to the newly formed agency. This was the first year that patrol units were equipped with a "light bar" style rather than the traditional "gumball." Both were used during this year.

• In 1974, the Highway Patrol was reorganized and the official name changed to "Minnesota State Patrol." Officers were now named "Troopers." The official uniform hat was changed from the "peaked hat" style to the "Smokey Bear" style that we now wear.

• In 1994, the first drug detection dog, Pasja, begins work. We currently have 13 K-9s active in the state.

Today, nearly 600 state troopers provide assistance, education and enforcement to people across the state and provide for safe, efficient movement of traffic on Minnesota's roadways. Troopers are supported by 295 civilian personnel.

Troopers also educate Minnesotans about the importance of traffic safety, investigate and reconstruct serious crashes, conduct flight patrols and search and rescue missions, assist other law enforcement agencies, and serve as a vital component of the state's homeland security efforts.

