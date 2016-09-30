Food shelf expanding to meet growing need

Stu Mackechney, a board member for the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf, shows some of the items that are available to cash-strapped families in Douglas County. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

Supporters and volunteers for the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf gather for a ceremonial groundbreaking. They included representatives from Hagstrom Engineering, Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates, Innovative Builders, The Salvation Army, Douglas Machine and members of the food shelf board and building committee. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

A growing need to feed the hungry and keep volunteers safe prompted the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf to start its fifth expansion.

The $143,000 project will create more storage by moving a 24-by-36-foot garage so it connects with the main building.

A new connected structure will add 976 square feet and put everything inside on one level.

Food shelf volunteers, many of them senior citizens, won't have to venture outside in the snow and ice to get supplies. There will also be a new walk-in freezer, security lighting and new shelving.

On Tuesday, food shelf board members and volunteers met with key supporters at the food shelf building at 1205 Lake Street in Alexandria for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

More families than ever are turning to the food shelf for help, according to board members.

In 2015, the food shelf gave more than 685,000 pounds of food. Through August 2016, 463,850 pounds of food was distributed — 12,950 pounds ahead of last year's pace over that same time frame.

In 2015, the food shelf helped 13,710 individuals — 4,420 of them younger than age 18 and 763 older than age 65. A total of 385 of those helped were new clients, which continues a growth of more than 8 percent annually since 2009.

Food shelf demand is on pace to increase again this year. Through August, the food shelf had already helped 9,277 individuals.

Thankfully, those aren't the only numbers going up. So has the community's support.

With no paid staff, volunteers are essential and the local food shelf has more than 45 volunteers who donate more than 250 hours per week.

Businesses, churches, organizations and individuals have also came through, donating more than 25,000 pounds of food per month. Major contributors include Walmart, Target, Elden's Fresh Foods, ALDI, Cub Foods, KFC and Caribou as well as many other local businesses.

"The Outreach Food Shelf is extremely grateful for everyone's support," noted Stu Mackechney, a member of the board and chair of the building committee. "However, your ongoing help is needed more than ever, now and in the future."

Even with all the support, the food shelf has operated at a deficit the last two years, Mackechney added.

The expansion took months of planning, coordinating and support.

It started in the spring of 2015 when a volunteer, Bud Anderson, proposed the project to the food shelf board of directors. The board agreed to study the idea with the understanding that it wouldn't impact the facility's operating funds and that the details and cost of the project would have to be determined before it could proceed.

Fundraising efforts began last summer.

Last December, after realizing that the project would require installing a sprinkler system at considerable expense, the board decided to seek additional help in raising funds.

That's when Jennie Hevern, a long-time community activist and local Salvation Army coordinator stepped in. She offered to help with several grant applications.

By mid-May, the project was on solid financial ground. The Otto Bremer Trust Fund agreed to provide $64,000. The Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless contributed $10,000. The Douglas County Board voted to donate $10,000 and Douglas Machine kicked in $5,000.

All this support, plus other contributions from individuals, churches and organizations gave the project the green light.

Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates and Hagstrom Engineering donated the plan, and Innovative Builders offered to be the general contractor, along with making significant donations to the project.

Other local contractors and suppliers offered deeply discounted, sometimes free, labor and material costs.

HISTORY OF THE FOOD SHELF

The Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf was started by the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Alexandria in 1982. The church's attic and later, a basement, were used to store the food before it was delivered to those in need.

A small separate building was constructed in 1985. Since then, two additions were built, along with a 24-by-36-foot garage.

A non-profit corporation was formed in 2005 to own and operate the food shelf.

The current project is the food shelf's fifth expansion.