Moose on the loose

This moose was spotted in Garfield on Tuesday morning. Last week, there was also a moose spotting in Fergus Falls. (Contributed)

Leanne Larson glanced out the window of her Garfield home the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27, in search of the bus as her children were waiting to be picked up.

But instead of a bus, she saw a bull moose.

"It was a chilly morning so I was like, 'Well, the kids can wait inside until the bus comes,'" she recalled. "Our door is literally 40 feet from the bus stop. It's my nature to look out the window and say, 'OK kids, get out there; it's here.' I looked out the window and was like 'What? There's a moose on the road.'"

After spotting the moose, Larson quickly called the kids over and found her phone to take photos. In the meantime, the moose kept making its way toward their home.

"We snapped a picture through the window because we didn't want to scare it away," Larson said. "Then we opened the door a crack and it just kind of stands there. So I opened the door a crack more and get a picture, then I walk out and get another picture, and start taking a video. And then the kids start coming out on the deck and watch it."

Moose do reside in Minnesota, but most stay in the northwest and northeast parts of the state. Recent counts indicate that about 4,000 moose reside in the northeast region, while about 100 are in the northwest.

Though moose in this part of Minnesota are rare, they are not unheard of. Two years ago, there was a moose spotted in Brandon, and just a week ago, another was in Fergus Falls.

The reasons for a moose leaving its typical area can vary, according to Michelle Carstensen, the Wildlife Health Program supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"This is the time of the year that moose begin to breed, so rutting behavior in bulls includes traveling longer distances in search of females," Carstensen said. "This young bull may be a bit out of his range, but it's likely his wanderings are in search of cows in estrus."

Carstensen says moose can also wander off when they are sick, though she does not think this is the case with the bull moose spotted in Garfield.

"A moose with brainworm or meningeal worm, which is a parasite in the brain that cause neurologic symptoms, can wander off," she said. "This bull appears to be moving normally and looked healthy. Moose sick with this parasite often lack coordination, stand in open areas for days, walk in circles and appear very thin. I have not heard any of this about the bull in question, just that he was young and looked good."

Whatever the reason for the moose's appearance in Garfield, Larson says the experience is one she will always remember.

"The kids were really amazed, just blown away," she said. "I mean, I was too. You don't see a moose every day."

MOOSE IN MINNESOTA

According to the Minnesota DNR, the moose is a member of the deer family and is the largest wild animal in Minnesota. It averages 950 to 1,000 pounds, and moose antlers alone can measure five feet across and weigh upwards of 40 pounds.

Moose tend to live in the northeast and northwest parts of the state. In the northeast, there are about 4,000 moose and they take residence in the young forests that are created by logging, forest fires and windstorms. In the northwest part of the state, around 100 moose live in woodlots and farm fields.