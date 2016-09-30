Second half real estate tax due Oct. 17

The second half real estate tax payments for properties are due on or before Monday, Oct. 17. Payments may be made in person until 4:30 p.m. If mailing your tax payment, envelopes must be postmarked no later than Oct. 17 to avoid penalty.

Douglas County has installed a tax payment drop box outside the building on the south side of the Courthouse in Alexandria for customer convenience. Tax payments may be dropped off there.

Douglas County also offers an ACH direct payment program. With this program, your tax payment will be automatically taken out of the account of your choice on the tax due date. You will receive a notification letter around two weeks prior to the tax due date.

If you have any questions or would like to receive an ACH form, print a copy of the Direct Payment Plan at www.co.douglas.mn.us under I Want to/Forms and return it to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer's Office at 305 Eighth Ave. W., Alexandria.

For more information, call (320) 762-3077.