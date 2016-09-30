House candidates disagree about gridlock, light rail

Candidates for Minnesota House District 8B have differing views about the Legislature's ability to get things done.

During a Meet the Candidates forum on Pioneer Public TV on Sept. 22, a constituent asked whether it was possible to create an atmosphere of cooperation at the Capitol.

Republican incumbent Mary Franson of Alexandria said that each election year, a political party tries to get elected by saying it will end the gridlock in St. Paul.

"Gridlock is a myth," she said.

Even if it meant ending the so-called gridlock, Franson said she would not have supported many DFL-backed issues, such as giving bonuses to MNsure executives, approving pay raises for the governor's staff, voting in favor of unionizing child care or giving political appointees bonuses for "barely working for a year."

Gail Kulp, the DFL challenger, also of Alexandria, said that the political parties have to build working relationships, find common ground and work together for the good of the entire state. She added that attitude and tone plays a role in that, something she's not hearing in Franson.

"There's that tone that is always accusing the other party that I hear in her (Franson's) voice," Kulp said. "It troubles me. It doesn't sound like it is welcoming or looking for common ground. It sounds like she is looking for a reason not to agree and attach some blame at the same time."

Kulp said the last two sessions, with major bills not being presented until the final week, shows that gridlock isn't a myth. "It is a reality." she said.

The candidates also sparred over light rail.

Franson said a "wonderful bonding bill" that would have benefited the district was killed because it didn't contain funding for the southwest light rail project. She said she supports "more lanes, not trains," and cited the heavy cost of the project: $1.79 billion for a 14.5 mile route in the Twin Cities.

Kulp said that the light rail project would have been paid through a tax on those who use it, with no money coming out of the state's coffers. "Why on earth would we object to that?" she said.

Franson rebutted, saying she was surprised that Kulp supported light rail. She said the ongoing costs of maintaining the rail would fall on all Minnesotans, including those in rural areas.

Kulp responded by saying that all the lanes Franson wants to build would also cost money to maintain. She said that transportation should not divide rural and metro areas. "We should work for all of Minnesota," she said.

After Franson said she supported buses and not "extremely wasteful" light rail, Kulp said that buses pollute the air, have higher personnel costs and make roads more congested.

The forum provided a chance for Franson and Kulp to describe their priorities.

Franson said she was "pro-life, pro-gun, pro-job and pro-rural values." She cited her leadership in committees dealing with child care, agricultural policy, health and human services, and aging and long-term care.

Franson repeatedly blasted the state's online health insurance marketplace, MNsure, calling it the "Unaffordable Care Act" that has "decimated the private market" while spending $400 million in tax dollars.

Franson said her top three goals for the next session are providing tax relief for Minnesota families, reducing health insurance costs for families, and pushing for a transportation plan that doesn't include light rail for the metro or raise taxes.

Kulp said she's concerned that state government is no longer functioning for the benefit of the people. She said serious issues are being neglected because major bills aren't presented until the final week of session, giving legislators no time to hash out agreements.

Kulp's priorities start with education. "We need to have well-educated children. We need to have them ready for work and to contribute to the economy and to their communities."

She added that every school is not "Pleasantville." Children are dealing with problems such as special needs that are not diagnosed and health issues that affect their ability to learn. "The main thing is that we are providing adequate funding and services and options for students to be successful," she said.

Kulp also supports bringing affordable broadband Internet service to rural areas, and taking care of senior citizens and those with disabilities.