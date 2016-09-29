Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Sept. 28

Trespassing complaint, comp reported he has permission to hunt property, property owner to the north and comp are having a dispute about the property line, waiting to speak to property owners, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp stated she saw three girls and one boy open a window of an apartment from the outside, comp believes that apartment is vacant, comp stated they pulled up in a dark blue Impala, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, neighbor girl saw male going through all the mailboxes on the street, person two denies going through mailboxes, Garfield.

Harassment, comp wants to report being harassed, wanted incident documented, advise on process and how to obtain HRO on person that drove by residence, Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, person one stopped to fish and was just packing up, Alex.

Runaway, 13-year-old daughter has run away, daughter returned home, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Juvenile trouble, incident began at home, which is located outside of city limits, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Social Services will investigate.

Check welfare of person, male party laying on stomach under pine trees, just resting, on his way.

Public assist, comp would like assistance into her place, comp locked keys in her apartment and was told law enforcement has keys to access, gained entry into apartment.

Property damage crash, vehicle backed into post office vehicle, Elm St.

Check welfare of person, employee concerned about patients well-being, has heard male is off meds and not acting himself, subject stated that he is taking his meds and that he will call the comp.

Theft, theft of license plates, comp stated she got to her car and discovered license plates were switched.

Drug-related activity, comp found drugs in daughter’s house.

Check welfare of person, male walking northbound on Nokomis, he seemed to be stumbling, spoke with male who is doing fine, stated he has issues with his legs and that is why he was stumbling.

Assault, student assaulting bus driver.

Fraud, bank received a $20 counterfeit bill in a deposit today.

Suspicious activity, comp stated she got to her cabin and found some of her son’s friends smoking marijuana and drinking in their place, comp said they did not have permission as it was unoccupied, comp only wanted parents spoken with.

Harassment, third party call that person one is following these people, caller would not give person's names in the vehicle, dispute over ownership of a vehicle, advised of civil issue and given options with HRO.

Suspicious activity, possible drug activity happening right now in the trailer park.

Hit and run, Burger King parking lot.

Drunk driver complaint, two males in liquor store then at Holiday gas on Third Ave, comp states that they are intoxicated.

Door found open, south garage door open, employee on scene.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.