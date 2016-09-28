Search
Update: Police arrest robbery suspect

    I-94 west ramps to close in Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff Today at 5:03 p.m.

    The ramps on the west side of the Interstate 94/Highway 29 interchange in Alexandria will close for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

    Crews will reconstruct the entrance ramp from Highway 29 to westbound I-94 and the exit ramp from eastbound I-94 to Highway 29.

    A detour will direct traffic to the Highway 27/County Road 46 interchange.

    The ramps on the east side of the interchange will remain open.

    The work is part of the I-94/Highway 29 interchange project. More information about the work is available on the project website: www.mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
