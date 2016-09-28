I-94 west ramps to close in Alexandria

The ramps on the west side of the Interstate 94/Highway 29 interchange in Alexandria will close for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

Crews will reconstruct the entrance ramp from Highway 29 to westbound I-94 and the exit ramp from eastbound I-94 to Highway 29.

A detour will direct traffic to the Highway 27/County Road 46 interchange.

The ramps on the east side of the interchange will remain open.

The work is part of the I-94/Highway 29 interchange project. More information about the work is available on the project website: www.mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29.