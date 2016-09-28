Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Suspicious vehicle, car in the lot with headlights on and someone in the vehicle, unable to locate, Alex.

Trespassing complaint, comp stated duck hunters are on their slough, hunters gone on arrival, had accessed the slough legally through state land, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, blue four-door car occupied by one male is parked on the road outside comp's residence, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated there's a white van occupied by a male and female adult, comp stated three kids went up to the van multiple times and it looked suspicious, Evansville.

Chase, pursuit, stolen vehicle, Alex.

Theft, someone stole speaker from her home, needs a phone call back, comp wanted officer to speak to her son about a theft, Alex.

Door found open, shed door at ballfield open, Evansville.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Personal injury crash, westbound two semis involved, co-units assisted, closed interstate and assisted state patrol with the scene, Osakis.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, no injuries, Alex.

Check welfare of person, caller requesting welfare check on father of her children, subject made general statements about ending it all over the weekend, she has been unable to contact him, Alex.

Public assist, questions about children riding on motorcycles, called comp and left a message about the rules of children passengers, Garfield.

Theft, comp in lobby to report that her son was at the access when some people in masks took his cell phone from him, comp stated three people took his phone, located the phone on Eckert Street and returned to comp, Lake Cowdry.

Burglary, can see flashlights in building and thinks it's being broken into, neighbor was on the property working on farm equipment, did not notify the comp before he showed up, Osakis.

Threats, party in lobby to speak with a deputy about some threats being made, Garfield.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Public assist, transported party to address on Fillmore.

Theft, theft of license plates off of white Buick.

Suspicious vehicle, blue car with smashed windshield and missing a bumper in mall parking lot, looks odd, it is really full of stuff, parked near JCPenney entrance.

Public assist, requesting assistance with property exchange, they have restraining orders on each other.

Suspicious activity, HRA was called by maintenance crew stating vehicles pull up to garage 11 and get out of vehicles then knock on the garage door go in and then come out a few minutes later, left voicemail for comp, drove by and two males in garage, both captured on squad video,

Juvenile trouble, incident happened outside of school approximately two years ago.

Fraud, fraudulent charges on credit card, party did not suffer any losses, catalog company advised him to make a report.

Drug-related activity, comp found drug paraphernalia and would like it tested, info will be passed to social services.

Juvenile trouble, school is handling.

Missing person, comp reporting her adult son is missing, went to residence and found son to be alive and well.

Theft, comp in PD lobby reporting vehicle broken into, parked at hospital.

Public assist, management found suspicious substance, item was vial of Nitro, they will attempt contact customers who have been in the bank.

Public assist, male party locked in the bathroom, door knob has broken off, made access to the bathroom.

Check welfare of person, comp stated her ex whom she has a child with has been threatening suicide the last year,comp hasn't heard from person one in four days, wasn't exactly sure where he was staying, comp also stated he would hurt person two as well.

Check welfare of person, male seen walking in traffic with his arms up in the air, nothing suspicious, male known to live at Towers.

Property damage crash, 7th Ave E.

Theft, comp stated he had a welder stolen.

Robbery, possible attempted armed robbery.

Theft, reporting theft of two bluetooths.

Theft, theft of boat.

Public assist, called stating that an employee found a needle on the data trail.

Theft, theft of cell phone.

Property damage crash, minor, I-94 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

Criminal damage to property, lock was cut off at storage unit, no items missing.

Public peace, juvenile party, anonymous complaint of four in the apartment that are drinking and under age, no signs of party or alcohol use..

