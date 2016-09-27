Search
UPDATE 3:20 p.m: Two dead in crash on I-94 near Osakis

    Judge Battey to retire; vacancy process begins

    By Al Edenloff Today at 3:21 p.m.
    Judge Dave Battey

    Long-time Judge David R. Battey of Alexandria is retiring.

    The Commission on Judicial Selection announced the vacancy in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District Court today, Tuesday, as a first step in finding a new judge, who will be chambered in Alexandria.

    The commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. The following qualities will be considered for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The application process is now open for the vacancy.

    An individual wishing to apply may request an application by writing to Lee E. Sheehy, Chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection, at 116 Veterans Service Building, 20 West 12th Street, St. Paul, MN 55155, or by contacting Lidya Makonnen, Appointments Coordinator, via e-mail at lidya.makonnen@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application.

    Application materials are due by close of business on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Interviews are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Alexandria.

    For information concerning the application process, contact Lidya Makonnen at lidya.makonnen@state.mn.us  or at (651) 201-3451.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
