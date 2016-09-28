Zebra mussels invade Lake Andrew

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last week confirmed new reports of zebra mussels in Lake Andrew and three other Minnesota lakes: Lake Sallie in Becker County, Lac qui Parle in Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Swift counties; and Big Birch Lake in Todd and Stearns counties.

“New zebra mussel infestations are often discovered at the end of the boating and fishing season, when docks and lifts are being taken out of the water,” said DNR invasive species unit supervisor Heidi Wolf. “It is important to carefully check for zebra mussels on docks and lifts, and Minnesota law requires that they be allowed to dry for at least 21 days before they can be placed in another body of water. If docks and lifts can be left out of water over winter before being installed in a new water, that’s optimal.”

DNR invasive species specialists confirmed zebra mussels on offshore buoys in Lake Andrew in Douglas County. In follow-up searches, DNR staff confirmed additional zebra mussels at a public access about a mile from the first confirmed site.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species that can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

More information is available at www.mndnr.gov/AIS.