When the chase is on

When executing a PIT maneuver, a squad car makes contact with the suspect vehicle. The idea is that the suspect vehicle will spin and come to a halt. (Echo Press)

After being taken across lawns and a golf course, and hitting speeds of 90 miles per hour on roadways, a high-speed pursuit Sept. 6 ended safely for all involved after an officer used a pursuit intervention technique — also known as a PIT maneuver — to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop.

When it comes to pursuits, the Alexandria Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office have procedures to follow and tactics to use in order to end the pursuit as quickly as possible and in a safe manner for all parties involved.

"That question has to always come — what are the maneuvers worth?" said Police Chief Rick Wyffels. "You have to take all the factors into consideration, you know, the officer's safety, the bad guy's safety, all those things."

TECHNIQUES

When attempting to end a pursuit, there are various techniques law enforcement officials may use, depending on the speed of the chase and the severity of the situation. If a pursuit is low-speed or comes to a halt, blocking may be used.

"With regular blocking ... you just block it off," said Sheriff Troy Wolbersen. "That's the simplest one, but that's really only for stopped or really slow moving vehicles."

Another technique is boxing, which involves surrounding the suspect vehicle with numerous squad cars.

"Boxing has some risk," Wolbersen said. "If the person you're pursuing is armed, boxing really isn't an option because you're putting a car in front, on the side and in the back, slowing the process down. The risk is just too high if you think the person is armed."

If a pursuit is taking place at higher speeds, Wolbersen says blocking and boxing are no longer options. Instead, spikes or stop sticks, devices that are used to deflate tires, may be laid across the road to interfere with and disable the suspect vehicle. However, this method also carries some risks.

"The officers add some risk because they have to be outside their car to deploy them (the spikes)," Wolbersen said. "Some people may envision spikes laid across the road, but they're not. The officer has to pull them across as the suspect vehicle approaches. ... That's why you choose a location where there's cover, something that will stop an approaching vehicle before it gets to the officer."

Like in the Sept. 6 pursuit, sometimes an intervention method called a PIT maneuver will be used. A PIT maneuver requires an officer's vehicle making contact with the suspect vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and hopefully come to a stop.

After deploying such a maneuver, the Sept. 6 chase ended at the intersection of County Roads 5 and 6 near Leaf Valley with the arrest of 20-year-old Colton Scott Armstrong of Farwell. He has since been charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, which is a felony, along with two misdemeanors, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

Finally, roadblocks may be used to end a high-speed pursuit

While blocking is used to prevent escape at slow speeds, a roadblock for a speeding vehicle is only permitted if the situation is one in which use of deadly force is justifiable. A roadblock would use an unoccupied squad car or other barricades.

"You can't set a dead man's roadblock, meaning there's absolutely no escape, unless you can use deadly force," Wolbersen said. "Generally, if you're going to use a roadblock you have to leave an avenue of escape. It doesn't have to be a really good avenue but it has to be something large enough for a car to safely get through if they brought their speed down, and it has to be visible."

PIT TRAINING

In order to utilize PIT maneuvers, officers are required to attend the Minnesota Highway Safety Research Center Advanced Driving Facility for an eight-hour PIT training course. The training is not mandatory for all officers, though the majority do become PIT certified.

"It's not required, but it's required if they're going to use the PIT maneuver," Wyffels said. "Because I have a younger staff, they haven't all been PIT certified and as a result, those officers are not authorized to use that technique in any way, shape or form."

For those who are PIT certified, the training is required every five years. However, Wolbersen says his officers typically take part in the training annually.

"I've been through it several times now and it's surprising, you never lose it," Wolbersen said. "It's like riding a bike. ... The second time around, the officers do it at night instead of day. It starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 11 at night so that when they're finishing, all the maneuvers are done in the dark."

RISK VS. REWARD

Each pursuit is unique, and as such, the risks and rewards of using maneuvers to end the pursuit are always weighed. If the risks are too high, the pursuit will be terminated.

"We're always hoping the driver will stop on their own, but if we have to, we use pursuit intervention techniques or we terminate it," Wolbersen said. "It's always based on risk: Is the risk to the public greater than the risk of us terminating the pursuit and letting the person get away temporarily? So, you're constantly doing that evaluation."

After pursuits, there is always discussion about the tactics used and whether or not they could be improved. Alexandria police are reviewing the Sept. 6 pursuit, during which one squad car attempted to use a PIT maneuver and lost control, hitting a tree.

"That's our discussion right now: Is it worth it to put a squad car into a tree and risk an officer's life? The question is alive and well," Wyffels said. "It always is in these kinds of things. And we're lucky, our officer is alive and well and there are no injuries, but it certainly is a time to reflect. It's a complicated thing because every case is slightly different. Every one of them gets reviewed and has some good discussion."

If a member of the public witnesses a pursuit, Wolbersen says the best thing to do is stay out of the way, for their safety and the safety of those involved in the chase.

"If somebody sees what they think is a pursuit coming toward them, the best thing for them is to get off of the roadway completely, and that means turning down a side street, approach, whatever," he said. "Otherwise get as far over as possible and let the pursuit go by. Some people may have that temptation to help us, and we don't want them to be involved."