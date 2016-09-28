Flu vaccinations offered to veterans

A flu shot is an important part of staying healthy during the flu season, and this year, the St. Cloud VA Health Care System is making it easier for veterans to get a flu shot.

Free shots are available during routine appointments or at one of the many VA flu shot clinics being offered throughout Central Minnesota.

Flu shots will be administered on Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria. Veterans must bring their VA ID card.