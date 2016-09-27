Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Sept. 26

Suspicious vehicle, east side of the park off Nokomis, Pokemon Go.

Suspicious activity, someone scrounging in the dumpster, semi driver on scene for a half hour and did not see anyone.

Juvenile trouble, child refusing to go to school,

Public assist, child was having issues with another student at school, the school is looking into the incident, spoke with child and she agreed to go to school.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Criminal damage to property, comp’s car had headlight smashed out overnight.

Check welfare of person, comp’s sister has been drinking since 8 a.m., comp is worried about her well being, comp stated she has tried to get into detox with no luck, wanted possible suggestions, transported person one to ER for an eval per her request.

Property damage crash, 30th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, 3rd Ave E.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, minor, Co Rd 46 NE/State Hwy 29 N.

Public assist, region’s crisis team needing assistance transport 18-year-old to ER, mother will transport party to ER.

Child abuse, sexual, Someplace Safe called in report.

Public assist, inmate would like to talk to officer about possibly going into her home, concerned about property and will make phone call to father of children.

Suspicious activity, closed business for the night and thinks she heard a deep male voice in the old mental health part of the building, she said no one should be in there, owner of Creations is moving into that building and was at location, he will be filling out business info for dispatch.

Theft, bike, comp reporting his bike stolen from the bike racks from ATCC, meet comp at the front of Foundation Hall.

Suspicious person, male outside back door has been there since this afternoon and won't leave, male wearing green bandana, subject has moved along, male said he knows the pet store owner next door but will leave.

Public assist, comp would like to speak to an officer regarding her roommate taking pictures of her family, dispute among tenants, landlord has been notified by tenants and one party is planning on moving out.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting the window in the sliding glass door on his blue van is broken, meet comp in lower parking lot, assisted with waterproofing vehicle until it can be fixed.

Order for Protection violation, comp reporting she has an OFP against her husband and her father-in-law pulled up to the house and was taking pictures, she feels this is in violation, comp wanted it documented that in-laws continue to drive by home and take photographs, advised comp of pursuing an HRO.

Drug-related activity, comp reporting someone smoking marijuana in the building, could only smell burnt food when inside the building.

Suspicious person, came upon someone passed out on the grass, transported male home and recovered his backpack at Noonan Park.

Drunk, reporting intoxicated male in the store eating and his car is running in the parking lot.

Hit and run, comp stopped in to have officer look at his car that was hit sometime today, he'll be waiting in the parking lot in the car.

Suicide attempt, male cut his wrist.

