Student’s cheer as the new homecoming queen and king, Jena Backes and Gage Larson, walk past them in the gym at Osakis High School Monday morning. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

Brandon-Evansville Homecoming king candidates included (back row, left to right) Kevin Campbell, Chandler Riedel and McKenon Plaster. Queen candidates (front row, left to right) were Emily Englund, Brett Peterson and Kennedy Lund. Riedel and Peterson were named kind and queen. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Osakis High School, Brandon-Evansville High School and Alexandria Area High School are all celebrating the week, starting with coronation for school royalty.

Osakis High School was the first to hold coronation, and kicked off Monday morning by crowning king Gage Larson and queen Jena Backes. Brandon-Evansville High School followed at 8 p.m. on Monday, naming Brett Peterson as queen and Chandler Riedel as king. Alexandria Area High School held coronation Tuesday morning, with Josie Nelson being named queen and Will Odlund king.

The Osakis Homecoming parade will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a pepfest at 2 p.m. at Osakis High School. The Silverstreaks Homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m. Friday against Frazee. The week wraps up Saturday night with a Homecoming dance in the school cafeteria, starting at 8 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville will hold a pep rally at the football field on Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m. A pep fest for students will take place Friday at 2 p.m., followed by the school's football game against the Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Mustangs at 7 p.m.

Alexandria students will travel to area elementary and middle schools Friday for a rally, and will hold a pep fest at 2:25 p.m. Friday. The Homecoming parade will take place downtown beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a tailgating party at the Nodland Plaza inside the high school. The football game begins at 2 p.m., the Cardinals taking on the Bemidji Lumberjacks. Finally, the week comes to a close with the dance beginning at 8 p.m. at the high school.

