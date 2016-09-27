UPDATE: Fatal crash closes I-94 near Osakis

Westbound Interstate 94 is blocked between Osakis and Alexandria due to a fatal crash early this morning, Tuesday.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow with the State Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal. It happened near milepost 112 about three miles west of the Osakis exit shortly before 6 a.m.

Westbound traffic is being directed off I-94 at Osakis.

All motorists must exit and use an alternate route toward Alexandria, according to the State Patrol.

Westbound I-94 will remain closed until further notice.

Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria is also backed up.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.