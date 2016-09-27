Search
UPDATE: Fatal crash closes I-94 near Osakis

    By Al Edenloff Today at 8:14 a.m.

    Westbound Interstate 94 is blocked between Osakis and Alexandria due to a fatal crash early this morning, Tuesday.

    Sergeant Jesse Grabow with the State Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal. It happened near milepost 112 about three miles west of the Osakis exit shortly before 6 a.m.

    Westbound traffic is being directed off I-94 at Osakis.

    All motorists must exit and use an alternate route toward Alexandria, according to the State Patrol.

    Westbound I-94 will remain closed until further notice.

    Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria is also backed up. 

    More information will be reported as it becomes available.

     
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
