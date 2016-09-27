UPDATE 3:20 p.m: Two dead in crash on I-94 near Osakis

A semitrailer ended up in the ditch off Interstate 94 Tuesday morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

At least one semitrailer was involved in the crash. Osakis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

Emergency response personnel work the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Osakis this morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

More details have been released about a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead and closed down Interstate 94 between Osakis and Alexandria early Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and a Volvo semitrailer.

Both people in the GMC Sierra were killed as a result of the crash. The driver was Calvin Hess, 40, of Kenmare, North Dakota and his passenger was Myron Bishop, 39, of Thompson Falls, Montana, according to the State Patrol.

Here's how the crash happened, according to the State Patrol:

The driver of the Freightliner, Terrence Conway, 28, of Monroe, Louisiana was traveling west on I-94 when he stopped and pulled over on the right shoulder at mile post 112.

The Sierra, also west bound, veered into the right shoulder and crashed into the trailer of the stopped Freightliner.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Volvo, Larry Winter, 65, of Hoffman, also west bound, then collided with the stopped Sierra, which was partially in the west bound lane.

Winter suffered non-life threatening injuries, while Conway was listed as having no apparent injuries, according to the report.

Both westbound lanes on I-94 were closed for several hours after the crash, but they are now open.

The crash happened near milepost 112, about three miles west of Osakis shortly before 6 a.m.

Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria was also backed up earlier this morning when traffic was being detoured off I-94.

The crash remains under investigation. More information will be reported as it becomes available.