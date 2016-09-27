Search
UPDATE 2:45 p.m: Two dead in crash on I-94 near Osakis

    By Al Edenloff Today at 8:14 a.m.
    Emergency response personnel work the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Osakis this morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press) 1 / 3
    At least one semitrailer was involved in the crash. Osakis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press) 2 / 3
    A semitrailer ended up in the ditch off Interstate 94 Tuesday morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)3 / 3

    More details have been released about a three-vehicle crash that left two people and closed down Interstate 94 between Osakis and Alexandria early Tuesday morning.

    The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and a Volvo semitrailer.

    Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that two people, the driver and a passenger in the Sierra, died in the crash. Names are expected to be released tomorrow, pending notification of relatives.

    Here's how the crash happened, according to the State Patrol:

    The driver of the Freightliner, Terrence Conway, 28, of Monroe, Louisiana was traveling west on I-94 when he stopped and pulled over on the right shoulder at mile post 112.

    The Sierra, also west bound, veered into the right shoulder and crashed into the trailer of the stopped Freightliner.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the Volvo, Larry Winter, 65, of Hoffman, also west bound, then made impact with the stopped Sierra which was partially in the west bound lane.

    Both westbound lanes on I-94 were closed for several hours after the crash, but they are now open.

    The crash happened near milepost 112, about three miles west of Osakis shortly before 6 a.m.

    Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria was also backed up earlier this morning when traffic was being detoured off I-94.

    The crash remains under investigation. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

      
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
