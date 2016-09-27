UPDATE 11 a.m: Fatal crash closes I-94 near Osakis

A semitrailer ended up in the ditch off Interstate 94 Tuesday morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

At least one semitrailer was involved in the crash. Osakis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

Emergency response personnel work the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Osakis this morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Pontiac Grand Prix. All three vehicles were traveling west.

One lane has now reopened near the crash site. Westbound traffic is no longer being diverted off of I-94 at Osakis.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal. It happened near milepost 112, about three miles west of Osakis shortly before 6 a.m.

Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria was also backed up earlier this morning when traffic was being detoured off I-94.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.