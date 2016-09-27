UPDATE 11 a.m: Fatal crash closes I-94 near Osakis
A fatal three-vehicle crash closed down Interstate 94 between Osakis and Alexandria early Tuesday morning.
The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Pontiac Grand Prix. All three vehicles were traveling west.
One lane has now reopened near the crash site. Westbound traffic is no longer being diverted off of I-94 at Osakis.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal. It happened near milepost 112, about three miles west of Osakis shortly before 6 a.m.
Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria was also backed up earlier this morning when traffic was being detoured off I-94.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.