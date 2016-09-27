Search
UPDATE 11 a.m: Fatal crash closes I-94 near Osakis

    By Al Edenloff Today at 8:14 a.m.
    Emergency response personnel work the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Osakis this morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press) 1 / 3
    At least one semitrailer was involved in the crash. Osakis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press) 2 / 3
    A semitrailer ended up in the ditch off Interstate 94 Tuesday morning. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)3 / 3

    A fatal three-vehicle crash closed down Interstate 94 between Osakis and Alexandria early Tuesday morning.

    The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Pontiac Grand Prix. All three vehicles were traveling west.

    One lane has now reopened near the crash site. Westbound traffic is no longer being diverted off of I-94 at Osakis.

    Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal. It happened near milepost 112, about three miles west of Osakis shortly before 6 a.m.

    Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria was also backed up earlier this morning when traffic was being detoured off I-94.

    More information will be reported as it becomes available.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
