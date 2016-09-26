Meet the new Pet of the Week: Roger (w/video)

Roger is available for adoption through the LAHS.

The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pet of the Week” – Roger.

According to the humane society, "Everyone deserves a shot at happiness! We have a special guy at Lakes Area Humane Society looking for just that. A chance to live out his life in a loving, caring and kind home."

If you are interested in adopting Roger, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.