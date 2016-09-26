Fight/disturbance, a male and a female were fighting in his yard, now walking north on the street, person one and two both denied fighting with each other, they were trying to pick a fight with others at a house party and were ejected, parties were given a ride home, Alex.

Civil matter, comp stating soon to be ex-husband broke into their home and is removing items from the house, divorce papers did not say that he could be at the residence, he was loading property and said he would keep a list, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, light blue Buick messing around with vehicles on Co Rd 22, units were unable to locate the vehicle, Alex.

Violation of court order, comp stating her ex may be in violation of the OFP because he is texting her, order is on behalf of her son, not the comp, no violation has taken place, provided answers to civil questions she had, Miltona.

Fire, elevator started on fire, hot spots within the machines caught soybeans on fire, fire distinguished by Brandon Fire Department, Brandon.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Suspicious activity, comp stating he heard some people going through his truck about 20 minutes ago, comp unsure on the address but states he is near Brophy Resort, comp would like phone call, all was quiet at the resort, tried calling comp twice with no answer, Alex.

Civil matter, spoke with county attorney regarding matter and it was determined that this was not a violation of the suspect's release order, comp also wanting him to come and pick up the rest of his property from the apartment, advised them to come up with a third party to make the move as law enforcement would not stand by for an extended property exchange or get involved as far as what property belongs to which party, Kensington.

Burglary, comp found his lock and window broken on this apartment, believes his apartment was broken into on Sept. 22 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Brandon.

Public assist, questions about an Order for Protection, wanted to know how to get temporary OFP, was told to file paperwork she has with court admin on Monday, she is currently not living with suspect, Alex.

Civil matter, comp's girlfriend took all her belongings out of home and would like his Play Station back, provided civil process info to the comp, Kensington.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Juvenile trouble, two juvenile brothers having a fight, one locked the other out of the house, mother was on scene and all parties spoken with, Alex.

Burglary, comp reporting a house in town being condemned and it's being ransacked, arrested person one for third degree burglary, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, party was wheeling a tool box down the street, said he was selling to a friend in town, Evansville.

Fire, vehicle, vehicle on fire under hood, fire was contained to engine, owner called private tow, Brandon.

Fire, possible house fire, fire was contained and safe, person one was advised to obtain a permit next time.

Suspicious vehicle, complaint of a car parked at Rotary Beach for three days now, is backed in and has a handicap placard off the rearview mirror, Alex.

Public assist, comp and her husband are living in an RV on her husband's father's property and the father has cut off all electricity to them, they have no heat and food is spoiling, spoke to comp about her options, advised it is a civil issue, comp indicated they only had five days until they move into their rental, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Sept. 23

Fight/disturbance, fight in the middle of the street, seven to eight people, citation issued for fifth degree assault.

Telephone calls/harassment, harassing texts messages.

Check welfare of person, caller stating person is in her apartment and very out of it, person has a Todd County warrant and left treatment when should not have per probations, female arrested on warrant and drug charges.

Juvenile trouble, report of garbage in parking lot with some paperwork that had a name on it, student not related to items found, items were destroyed.

Theft, agency passing along information of a check written in the city of Alexandria.

Juvenile trouble, issue between two students happening outside of school.

Suspicious activity, got a phone call of a black Enclave that has been coming into the parking lot and sitting at different times throughout the week and watching the business, party frequents parking lot, many times, never leaves car, will sit for two to 10 minutes, had been there four times already today, and a lot last week, comp will call when he shows again.

Threats, comp receiving threats after altercation last night, comp decided that she was going to apply for an HRO, nothing further needed from this department.

Theft, theft from work vehicle.

Public assist, comp has questions on shooting ordinance, believes he was advised incorrectly by law enforcement yesterday, party was advised as long as he follows city ordinance he should be fine, city ordinance does allow for a blunt tip arrow to be used.

Juvenile trouble, comp receiving strange text messages from a number and doesn't know who it belongs to.

Fraud, needs to report ID theft, party is not out anything, received a letter where they were trying to get his information.

Check welfare of person, female hitchhiking.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp would like to report a possible scam, not out anything at this time.

Juvenile trouble, school is handling it.

Suspicious person, daughter called her and reported a middle age male, long sleeve beige shirt, walked out in front of traffic and is now walking toward Elden’s on the trail.

Property damage crash, minor, Agnes Ave/N Oak St.

Theft, theft of cross bow.

Theft, believes her ring and necklace were stolen from tanning facility.

Theft, theft of license plates.

Property damage crash, three-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, minor crash, 50th Ave W.

Missing person, comp stating his 15-year-old son did not come home from school today, returned home, spoke to son about always communicating with his father and letting him know his plans, he agreed that he would do that.

Property damage crash, minor, Co Rd 82 SE/Rosewood Ln.

Mentally ill person, female out of control, transported female to ER for eval.

Assault, comp stating he got jumped earlier today.

911 hangup, busy upon callback, party received a strange phone call tonight, and is concerned because she lives alone, requesting extra patrol.

Suspicious activity, males attempting to break into comp’s vehicle, unable to locate anyone in the area, kids were playing Ding Dong Ditch and lost, parents came and got children.

Suspicious activity, caller stating there are some vehicles circling the area and she's concerned there will be another fight like this morning, sat in the area for a half hour, did not see anyone around.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Suspicious activity, vehicle in ditch, male on foot, fourth degree DWI.

Suspicious activity, comp stating she heard voices and then heard someone prying open something,no one in the house, she heard a car crash that just occured on Nokomis St.

Suspicious activity, young girl, approximately 13, dropped off and standing on the road between Culver's and Holiday looking like she is lost, party was left at Walmart by friend, does not want charges pressed, will call if needs assistance.

Theft, comp believes her son stole items from a vehicle last night.

Suspicious activity, young boy yelled out of white van "help", unable to locate.

Missing person, missing person was located and transported to ER.

Suspicious activity, comp would like a call about someone possibly using her TV settings, having problems with her internet connection, comp does not believe officer and does not want help.

Suspicious activity, cars parked and facing 6th Ave blacked out when some staff went to their cars, comp stating the other night they saw someone standing in the bushes, officer was sitting in the area darked out and the comp did not realize it was a squad car.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Suspicious activity, kids with scream masks.

Fight/disturbance, bar fight, large group of people arguing in the parking lot, crowd dispersed.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated someone spray painted graffiti back by the dumpsters, happened before 3:30 a.m.

Stolen vehicle, grey 1993 Toyota Camry.

Criminal damage to property, reporting fresh graffiti on a construction truck and on the westbound bridge, also some underneath the bridge.

Public assist, comp stated her neighbor’s garage door is open and he should be in Canada getting married, secured garage door and nothing appeared disturbed in residence.

HRO violation, DCH security reporting HRO violation with a patient.

Suspicious activity, comp's vehicle was parked on 5th Ave by her place of work when someone shoved a bunch of papers under her windshield wiper, nothing criminal within the paperwork, advised comp to call if issues continue.

Public assist, employee states that some younger people were swearing and out of control in the drive through, they are now inside, they will not leave unless police arrive.

