Girl stopped on state highway by fake officer

WILLMAR, Minn. -- A teenage girl was reportedly stopped on Minnesota Highway 23 on Tuesday night by a man posing as a law enforcement officer, authorities say.

The man, driving a sedan-like vehicle with red and blue lights in the grill, reportedly told the girl he had stopped her vehicle after seeing her New London-Spicer High School parking permit "because of homecoming activities and pranks."

He then searched her vehicle, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The man did not take anything.

Sheriff Dan Hartog said the Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about the incident, which happened around 8:20 p.m., just north of Spicer.

The suspect has been described as a 6 feet tall white man with no facial hair and an average build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was dressed in a uniform similar to that of a sheriff's deputy: dark-colored cargo pants, a light-colored button down short sleeved shirt with a sewn-on emblem, and a duty belt.

Hartog says it's standard procedure for officers driving unmarked cars in Kandiyohi County to show their identification when they stop a vehicle. "If they don’t show an ID, ask to see it," he said. "Most of the time, if it’s a fully marked squad car, the probability of somebody posing as an officer is pretty slim."

