Bowlers and businesses strike out illiteracy (w/video)

Bowlers compete in Strike Out Illiteracy at Garden Center in Alexandria Tuesday. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

More than 120 bowlers took to the lanes to help children read Tuesday night.

The Echo Press’ “Strike Out Illiteracy” fundraiser provides newspapers for local teachers to use in their classrooms as part of the Newspapers In Education program.

Businesses and organizations sponsor teams to play in the annual tournament, which takes place at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria, and the proceeds go to NIE.

This year’s event raised more than $5,000. This will help the Echo Press deliver 316 newspapers per week to local schools through the NIE program.

A total of 31 teams bowled three games, each with different rules. In the second game, for instance, if a bowler knocked down at least eight pins with the first ball it was counted as a strike.

The winning team was SunOpta, followed closely by Pro Maintenance in second place and AAUSBCA was third.

The major sponsors of the event were Garden Center, Beverage Wholesalers and Bold Fusion.