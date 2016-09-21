Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Burning complaint, comp smells strong smell of smoke somewhere in the area, drove through the area, Alex.

Suspicious activity, reporting issues with some of her relatives, comp was hard to understand very confusing, was able to speak with person one who is family member and stated comp is fighting with nurses and other assistance set up by family, Alex.

Threats, received a threatening phone call, comp received strange phone call from a female for her ex-husband of three years, follow-up determined the calls had originated from an elderly female dealing with dementia type issues, Alex.

Runaway, comp reporting his daughter never showed up at school today, comp was advised by dcss to report her as runaway, person one signed as a runaway, daughter is now home, Garfield.

Suspicious activity, found personal papers and effects of someone in his ditch this morning, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, issues with student on bus, Alex.

Drug-related activity, comp's son, person one, jumped into a black Volvo with person two, they have a large bag of marijuana in their trunk, possibly heading to person two's residence across from Discovery Middle School, unable to locate.

Suspicious person, neighbor is yelling at customers, person one was yelling from his residence at the comp because he knows them, person one was advised not to yell anymore, Garfield.

Stalking, a person has started a fake Facebook account and has been contacting her, she has since blocked them but they know places that she has been that they should have no way of knowing, spoke with comp who stated she has limited info on person, she has had contact only by social media, comp does not know person and he will not give her any info on who he is, advised to stop all communication with person and have pages blocked, Nelson.

Fight/disturbance, ex-husband won't give her nephew's phone back, dispute over ownership of cell phone, issue was resolved after speaking with parties, Alex.

Drug-related activity, son and son's girlfriend was staying with comp, found meth pipe in room, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, totaled gray car on right side of Lake Jessie, windows smashed out and airbags out, vehicle looks to be a parts car that broke down, DNA swabs and photos taken, vehicle was red tagged, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Public assist, female that lives there wants the male to leave, person one was transported to Super 8 for the night.

Suspicious vehicle, observed vehicle parked running near body shop, delivering a windshield.

Suspicious activity, comp was out for a walk and noticed a truck with its running lights on and the person had a two-wheel dolly, person’s from Viking City, it was a white box truck that normally makes deliveries there.

Hit and run, minor crash, N Nokomis St.

Property damage crash, happened on Sept. 19, report completed, Pioneer Rd SE.

Suspicious activity, reporting a black piece of luggage left unattended at pump, luggage empty, removed.

Suspicious person, someone going through cars.

Personal injury crash, 15th Ave E/Broadway St.

Check welfare of person, female and two small children by picnic table at Eye Associates on the Fillmore side, the female is being very loud and aggressive with the children, spoke with female party, she was yelling at her husband on the phone, just found out he cheated on her, children appeared fine and advised party of the complaint.

Suspicious activity, concerns about some activity going on at the apartments across from his business.

Property damage crash, Pioneer Rd SE.

Suspicious activity, box sitting outside on sidewalk.

Suspicious activity, comp heard a girl scream for help and then a loud car take off, unknown where, comp can still hear the loud vehicle, spoke with female she was okay and did not need help.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.