Helicopter 'felt like it was on my roof'

Sarah Townsend of Alexandria looks over the crash site as a crew worked on removing the North Memorial helicopter. (Celeste Edenloff, Echo Press)

"It felt like it was sitting on top of my roof," said Sarah Townsend of the North Memorial medical helicopter that crashed in her yard early Saturday morning. "I heard a huge noise, like spinning blades and then an extremely loud thud. It seemed to dissipate, then it came back louder. "

Townsend, who was home with her husband, Fred Townsend, an internal medicine doctor at Sanford Broadway Medical Center, was sitting reading between 1:30 and 2 a.m.

She heard the commotion outside of her house on Lakeside Drive near Lake Winona on the west side of Alexandria. She said the helicopter came down in the smallest part of their yard, which is about 42 feet wide and is on the south side of their house. Their lawn has several gouges from the blades of the helicopter and the forest of trees to the south of their residence now has a gaping hole where the helicopter came to its final resting spot.

Townsend said one of the largest trees, which is shredded to bits, is what saved the helicopter from hitting her house, but her neighbor's house as well.

"When we heard the noise, we knew something was wrong," she said. The Townsends immediately went out into the darkness with flashlights in hand. They first saw the shredded trees and then saw the metal of the helicopter through the rest of the trees.

"We didn't hear anything at first," she said. "Then, we heard a man hollering for help."

Arriving on the scene, Townsend said they found one person who was unconscious and another person who was trapped. She thought he was trapped under the fuselage. Even though her husband is a doctor, she said they knew not to move any of the occupants.

"We were so thrilled that the emergency people came so fast," she said. "But we felt bad that we couldn't help them. We wish there would've been something we could do."

She learned the next day that a neighbor up the street saw the aircraft shortly before it came down and had called 911 even before it touched the ground. He told her it looked like sparks on her house. The neighbor across the street, she said, had also called 911.

"The police got there so quickly," she said, "I wasn't afraid. I knew it was going to be OK. We didn't smell any fumes and thank God there wasn't an explosion. It could have been so much worse."

Townsend said it could have easily hit their house, along with their neighbor's house. But instead, the helicopter came to rest almost right in the middle of the two houses.

Although she feels bad about what happened and feels sorry for those who were injured, Townsend said she and her husband feel very blessed.

"I screamed out 'Jesus' when it happened and give God all the glory that it wasn't any worse," said Townsend. "After looking over the wreckage the next day, we truly feel unbelievably blessed."

Kathy Schultz, who lives down the road from the crash site, was awakened from her sleep from the sound of the helicopter crashing down.

"I heard a really loud thud, but thought I was maybe dreaming," she said. "I waited for the sirens and didn't hear any and then all of a sudden one after another after another. I knew then I wasn't dreaming."

Schultz woke up her husband and her children, who were visiting from Colorado, to tell them something had happened.

"We walked down the street, but we didn't get real close," she said, adding that she talked with some of the neighbors to find out what happened. She spoke with the Townends who said it sounded like rocks were hitting their window. The sound, she said, was from the dirt and mud.

"I wish it would have been a dream," said Schultz.