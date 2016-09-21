Absentee voting for November election begins Sept. 23

Eligible Minnesota voters can begin casting their ballots early for the Nov. 8 general election by voting absentee on Friday, Sept 23. This is the first presidential election year where Minnesotans no longer need an excuse to vote absentee, a reform also known as no-excuses absentee voting.

Minnesotans can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them, or they can vote absentee in-person at their county or local elections office.

HOW TO REQUEST AN

ABSENTEE BALLOT

Minnesota voters can request an absentee ballot using the online application at /mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/ABRegistration/ABRegistrationStep1.aspx.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot by downloading the "2016 Minnesota Absentee Ballot Application" and returning it to their county election office by email, mail, or fax.

Voters can request an absentee ballot even if they are not registered to vote. A voter registration application will be provided with their ballot.

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

Minnesotans voting absentee by mail must make sure their ballot is returned on or before the Nov. 8 General Election. Ballots returned after Nov. 8 will not be counted.

The last day to vote absentee in-person is Monday, Nov. 7.

MILITARY AND

OVERSEAS VOTERS

Minnesotans serving in the military or living abroad, temporarily or indefinitely, can have an absentee ballot sent to them anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-from-milita....

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?

In addition to voting for the next president of the U.S., Minnesotans will vote for their member of the U.S. House of Representatives, their state senator and representative, as well as on a constitutional amendment.

Some Minnesotans may also be voting for their local county commissioner, Soil and Water supervisor, city officers, school board members, township officers or local ballot questions.

Minnesotans can use myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us to view their sample ballot and find links to candidates' websites.

TRACKING YOUR BALLOT

Beginning Sept. 23, upon requesting an absentee ballot, voters may check the status of their ballot, such as when it was mailed, and if their completed ballot was received and accepted by their local elections office. Check ballot status at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.