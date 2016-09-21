Search
    Country Ribfest to help crash victim's daughter and youth baseball

    By Al Edenloff Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Amber Martinson died after a July 16 car crash. A fundraiser in Nelson this Saturday will help her daughter, Jazlynn. (Contributed photo)

    The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson is hosting its second annual Country Ribfest fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24.

    Each year, the club chooses a charity or charities that will receive the donations.

    In 2015, the recipients were Santa's Elves and the Patrick Callaghan Scholarship Fund.

    This year, the funds will be donated to Jumpin' for Jaz and Carlos Cubs Youth Baseball.

    The Jumpin' for Jaz event was organized after The Corral lost a friend and employee, Amber Martinson, who died from injuries in a car crash on July 17. Proceeds will go into a life fund for Martinson's 7-year-old daughter, Jazlyn.

    "Amber loved music and to dance, so we are creating as much fun as we can to celebrate her life and help her daughter as much as possible," said Sue Hawkinson, owner of The Corral.

    Carlos Cub Youth Baseball promotes youth/family physical activity and is a volunteer organization.

    The Country Ribfest will be an all-day event with a silent auction, jump roping marathon, kids activities, silent auction, bean bag tournament, rib cook off, Shoot the Minnow, live broadcasts and more.

    Al Edenloff
