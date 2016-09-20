Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Sept. 20

Suspicious person, male on neighbor's porch, comp made contact with male and he said he has been trying to get someone's attention, person one was intoxicated and trying to find his friend's house, person one was transported to a hotel in Alexandria for the night, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp received a call there was a vehicle driving around in his farm field north of house, vehicle turned off its light and stated it's too dark for vehicle description, caller isn't home, would like this checked out, neighbor's horses got out, he is trying to get them back home, Nelson.

Crash with animal, comp thinks she hit a dog, comp hit a coyote, no noticeable damage, comp will call back for a report if damage is discovered, Alex.

Public assist, comp had questions about renters he is having problems with, renters are being uncooperative with agreements, advised comp issues were a civil matter and DSCO will not get involved, Nelson.

Public assist, requesting extra patrol on Co Rd 86, Alex.

Public assist, comp was sold a boat that was at location, owner could not come up with a title so she is returning it, comp had some questions regarding this situation, comp was concerned the seller would become upset when she arrived, spoke to seller who stated he is gone for the day and there would not be any issues, Evansville.

Public assist, comp requesting a phone call for advice on a party who is calling him and there is an HRO in place against him, comp wanted it documented that person one is calling him from a restricted number, Alex.

Public assist, comp stated his daughter's boyfriend is at his house and has a felony warrant, comp stated he wants him out now, comp stated he is a known runner and is also known to carry a knife, person one arrested for felony warrant and 5th controlled substance, Garfield.

Shooting complaint, men target practicing and some of the ammo is coming into their yard, comp spoke with the three kids that were shooting clays and stated they apologized and won't do it again, Alex.

911 hangup, 911 call and no one on line, all return calls there go to voicemail, all OK, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, kids that live in the first place south of the intersection are riding their four-wheelers and motorcycles tearing up the shoulders of the road, the children of person one were advised to stay off the shoulder of the roadway, Alex.

Attempt to locate, from Becker County, Alex.

Fight/disturbance, comps roommate’s ex-girlfriend will not leave property, Alex.

Theft, someone stole her 49 CC pocket rocket street bike, Alex.

Missing person, comp has not heard from her sister since Sept. 9, she is not sure of the address she was living at, she knows she has been living with person two, female was found.

Suicide threats, comp concerned for a friend who may be suicidal, he sent her a long detailed message last night stating he was trying the get up the nerve to do it, comp unsure of his address, but knows he is a student at ATCC, spoke with person one, he said he was talking with the comp last night about his past, no direct threats made, it was a misunderstanding between them, made contact with the counselor at ATCC and she will be following up with him, Alex.

Child protection issues, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Attempted fraud/scam, received a suspicious voicemail, would like officer to listen to it.

Crash with other property, car vs. bicycle, minor crash, 3rd Ave E/Kenwood St.

Harassment, reports he is being harassed by a female parked in her car outside his home.

Traveler’s aid, caller requesting traveler’s aid to pick up his son from the MSP airport tomorrow, says he has no money and does not get paid until Friday, unable to assist with what the comp was asking for, went over options and other things the comp can try for assistance, no aid given at this time.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Fight/disturbance, Holiday Inn requesting assistance with a belligerent customer at Rudy's, transported party to the Pilot.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 30th Ave W.

Property damage crash, minor crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Attempted fraud/scam, party requesting to speak with officer, not out any money.

Property damage crash, comp would like to file an accident report from an event that took place in August.

Public assist, male harassing the guys on the baseball field, gone on arrival, parties were told to call back if he returns, per the school, they don't want him there.

Theft, they are moving and items are missing from their trailer and garage/shed, theft of 3 TVs and a trailer.

Drug-related activity, anonymous complaint of four seventh graders smoking drugs at location on bike trail, all have long boards, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, anonymous complaint of female that walked in store and male that followed her and put her in an arm lock behind her back and drug her back out to the van, dad has two autistic children and one of them, who is nonverbal, ran into the store, he was just escorting him back out, he is calling for a valid driver.

Drug-related activity, comp states they are selling drugs across the street right now, information passed onto drug task force.

