Deck for Highway 29 bridge to be poured

Crews working on the Highway 29/Interstate 94 project in south Alexandria are focused on the west portion of the new bridge over I-94.

Crews finished framing the bridge deck late last week. This week, the deck will be poured, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

At some point in the next few weeks — MnDOT doesn't have a specific date yet and it may come up quickly — southbound Highway 29 at the roundabout will be detoured temporarily.

Crews need to complete the paving work on the west side of the roundabout and make a repair to the curb in the northwest quadrant of the intersection.

The work will take about one week. Traffic will detour to County Road 28 and back to Highway 29 using the old County Road 28 alignment.

MnDOT leaders remind motorists that the west side of the intersection of Highway 29 and 50th Ave. will close for one week beginning Sept. 26. Businesses along the west side frontage road will remain accessible from the north using the frontage road and Dakota Street.

Highway 29 will remain open in both directions during the work.

Overall, the project is on track to wrap up on schedule late this fall, according to transportation leaders.

Work completed last week:

• Slope paving.

• Bridge deck framing.

Work scheduled for this week:

• Paving the bridge deck.

• Bridge deck cures.

• Bridge approach panel work.

Traffic impacts this week:

• Highway 29 lane shifts continue (all traffic shifted to the east).

• Intermittent daytime lane closures on I-94.

• Delays possible during peak traffic times.

For more information, go to the website, www.mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29/.