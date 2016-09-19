Neighbor dispute, has easement issues with his neighbor not letting him get on his land, spoke with complainant, comp has civil easement issues with person oen, advised comp that if the easement is registered he should be able to legally access his land, comp will call if he has any further issues with person one, Carlos.

Criminal damage to property, discovered some vandalism to bathrooms, damage was previously reported, Brandon.

Civil matter, comp reporting female threw this belongings in the trash and endangered his dog, party was advised about options to pursue civil action.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S, Alex.

Public assist, auction items are out for tomorrow, comp requesting extra patrol throughout the night, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, individual brought trailer to comp and something seems off about it, would like officer to come take a look at it, comp stated person one dropped a trailer off in his yard and stated he needed to leave it there for a while, ran VIN on trailer and nothing came back, nothing further at this time, Osakis.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp received a phone call about her personal information being used with an online purchase, asking her to confirm an order she never made, comp said Uber contacted her to confirm an order they were supposed to deliver from Kreation Organic, comp contacted her bank, but has not suffered any financial loss, comp will call back if she notices any other unauthorized transactions resulting in a financial loss, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stating there is a blue minivan parked behind her storage shed and she does not know who it is, Alex.

Fight/disturbance, comp and son got into an dispute earlier today, son is calling threatening father, Nelson.

Fight/disturbance, unwanted male at residence, caller stating he is person eight's friend, Nelson.

Child custody matter, grandmother will not give child back, person one is refusing to let him see his daughter, explained the civil process to him, not able to make contact with person one, her phone was off, Garfield.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Aircraft crash, helicopter down, statements taken from witness, photos taken, Alex.

Threats, comp life was threatened regarding a Craigslist boat deal, comp sold a boat to another buyer before an appointment with the internet buyer, comp does not know his name, comp advised to call 911 if party shows up, Osakis.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated he woke up to damage on his vehicle, Brandon.

ATV complaint, red ATV with two young girls on it driving on Canary R,. they are riding double and not wearing helmets, caller thinks they came from housing area across the highway, spoke with girls, they stated it will not happen again, also spoke with grandpa and they were not supposed to be there, Alex.

Drunk, three females were walking through the grapes, they are now in aisle 14 and it appears they are going to get into a blue Ford pickup, located parties standing by vehicle waiting for a ride, Alex.

Drunk driver complaint, all over the road and under speed limit, crossing center and fog lines several times, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, guardrail down across from church, pictures taken and county highway will be notified, no evidence found, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, unoccupied and locked, vehicle comes back clear, Alex.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Suspicious activity, comp noticed a male walking around homes in the area, was driving an older white vehicle with rack on the trunk, Star Tribune delivery driver, Alex.

Stolen vehicle, comp says his sister took his van without permission, comp called back stating vehicle showed up back in driveway, cleared stolen vehicle and will call back if any damage, Garfield.

Suspicious activity, full size white van in the neighbor's driveway with Washington plates, three Hispanic males around the residence, the neighbors are in the cities, flooring company replacing carpet in the basement, Alex.

Harassment, comp feels landowner adjacent to his hunting property is harassing him regarding his access to his land locked property which crosses neighbor's land, township granted easement for comp to that land, comp stating the township established a cartway along a section of land to grant him access to his 80 acres, the other landowner disputes this, Miltona.

Crash with animal, hit a dog and doesn't know what to do, dog is injured with no tags, comp was able to locate dog owner, owner picked up dog to be brought to the vet, Farwell.

ATV complaint, male flipped a four-wheeler, he is denying medical attention, Alex.

Threats, comp has questions regarding theft incident with son this weekend, Nelson.

Public assist, requesting extra patrol day/night until Saturday, Sept. 24, they are having a big auction at location, have property and will continue to have more property arrive through Wednesday, owner of the property, comp's father, lives on site and will also be there, Carlos.

Public assist, comp's boyfriend is suicidal and wants help. he is expecting our arrival and has a bag packed, transported to ER for eval, Evansville.

Suicide threats, friend is texting comp that his girlfriend is stating she is going to commit suicide by hanging herself, person one transported to ER for mental health eval, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Sept. 16

Public assist, caller demanding to speak to an officer about a scammer in Alexandria, caller wanted to talk about how there is suspicious activity going through the group Foxy Sun and other things.

Criminal damage to property, someone wrecked the landscaping last night, suspected juveniles made mess of courtyard, cut bulbs off plants, messed up rock gardens, extra patrol being requested after hours, if parties are suspicious send them on their way.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, white van with four to five males approached house and said they were there to clean carpets, party is doing flooring through Arnquist, carpeting new house.

Property damage crash, minor crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp has questions about her property and the renters, needed advice on evicting a resident.

Hit and run, 3rd Ave E.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W/Twin Blvd.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E.

Suspicious activity, two African American male giving cars the finger.

Suspicious activity, black SUV with a male drinking a beer over by the air hose.

Runaway, comp stating her daughter may have run away and may be with her boyfriend, transported female home and spoke to her regarding contact with parents.

Drug-related activity, daughter came home and parents found meth on her, she left home upset with her children.

Public assist, homeless female with sign, unable to locate.

Property damage crash, minor injuries, State Hwy 29 S.

Juvenile trouble, comp stating there are some teens on the trail with a can of spray paint, a lighter and a fire extinguisher.

Check welfare of person, caller stating there is a Hispanic female in a gray Subaru with three little kids sleeping in the back without being strapped in.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Public assist, stop light is beeping nonstop, turned lights to flash red and beeping noise stopped.

Assault, comp reporting her ex came in her house and assaulted her, left in a white Lincoln headed towards Knut Street, both parties arrested.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated a vehicle is on the south side behind the school and looked suspicious, unable to locate.

Property damage crash, busing manager reporting driver notified him of a non-injury crash in the high school parking lot, Pioneer Rd SE.

Personal injury crash, two-vehicle crash, possibly one injured, 50th Ave W.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp would like to talk to officer regarding drug-related activity of her daughter and possible child abandonment, attempted contact but was unsuccessful, child in question has been located and with father.

Order for protection violation, comp has order for protection, her husband has sent her text message, comp was not at home and is going to send me text message to e-mail.

Public assist, comp is worker and would like to speak with officer regarding a party who stayed with them last night with some children involved, comp wanted to turn in court paperwork that was left by person one.

Public assist, comp needs officer assistance for a property exchange at 3 p.m., property picked up, male advised he was missing firearms and female advised she did not know where they were, male will contact with more firearm info.

Theft, comp reporting her son stole her phone.

Neighbor dispute, both parties of dispute called, states that the neighbor lady is always complaining to them about something, now it is about their grilling in the parking lot,. the landlord is aware of the problem, person one called 911 stating that they have been calling her names and that their grilling smoke is going in her window, neighbors advised to keep distance and avoid each other.

Property damage crash, citation issued, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, color run, traffic control.

Burning complaint, bonfire approximately 5 feet tall, legal fire in 3-foot ring, another call on the fire that they are breaking up furniture and burning it, advised about burning rules.

Shooting complaint, comp heard one gun shot at 10:45 p.m. and another one just before calling, it sounded like it was coming from the east or south of his residence.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Suspicious person, comp hears male continuously yelling, believes he is walking up and down 6th.

Public assist, owner would like officers to drive through area due to the crowds of people.

Suspicious activity, daughter is reporting father has done horrible things to friend and siblings.

Suspicious activity, comp brought intoxicated female friend home from wedding so she wouldn't drive, now there is a male knocking and ringing the doorbell, yelling, it may be her husband but comp is afraid to answer the door, female friend is sleeping, male was advised to leave and work things out tomorrow.

Public assist, would like assistance escorting uncooperative male from property.

Theft, theft of deer camera and rachet straps, comp has suspect in mind.

Public assist, comp stated her husband just took their truck trying to prevent her from leaving him, comp stated it was a 2003 black Silverado, husband did return with the truck, she is working on getting the keys, there is another vehicle shared between them, talked about situation.

Check welfare of person, 25-year-old son left 7 p.m. last night and comp is concerned because he had been depressed, spoke to comp by phone, he stated that his son has been acting strange and possibly depressed lately, he had moved in with his dad because of a fight with his mother, last night he went through his dad's wallet and took some cash, he then left, comp stated he had no idea where he would go, advised comp law enforcement will look for him around town, cell phone available a he broke his phone last week.

Public assist, comp picked up hitchhiker yesterday and brought him to the Pilot, comp wanted to know if he could get some help or ideas on getting this party headed towards Oklahoma, comp stated party did not want to ride the bus because someone might steal his stuff, stated he might give him a ride if he could get a little assistance.

Public assist, comp requesting assistance getting his property from ex-girlfriend, his stuff is in garage two, request to meet with officer at Viking City, female party stated she does not have his stuff.

Public assist, comp stated what appears to be a 6 or 7-year-old girl walking southbound towards McDonald’s, comp stated she was wearing cowboy boots and a dress, was concerned that she was walking alone, gone on arrival.

Theft, comp stated his golf clubs, a 20-foot tow strap, a blanket and a camouflage ratchet strap were stolen at the access on Long lake from vehicle.

Hit and run, comp’s semi was hit while it was parked at the truck stop service center, Evergreen Ln SW.

Property damage crash, comp stated a vehicle hit an air conditioner at the outside of the building and male is now staggering male was wearing a baseball cap, Arbor Crossing SE.

Fight/disturbance, two males refusing to leave bar and getting in bartender's face, waited with parties until cab arrived.

