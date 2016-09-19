Fire destroys hay shed in Forada

Fire destroyed a shed full of hay in Forada early this morning.

At 2:24 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a passerby about a structure fire at 9946 County Road 21 SW, Alexandria. After speaking with the homeowner, the sheriff's office confirmed that a hay shed on the property was fully engulfed.

Deputies also spoke with the homeowner, Mavis Hvezda, and learned the shed was full of hay and round bales. The hay and straw belonged to nearby farmers.

The structure and all the property inside are a total loss.

Agencies that responded included the sheriff's office, Alexandria Fire Department, Forada Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.