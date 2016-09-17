Search
Helicopter crash in Alexandria injures three

    By Al Edenloff Today at 6:02 a.m.

    Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Alexandria early Saturday morning.

    Shortly after 2 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a possible helicopter crash on the east side of Lake Winona near the airport.

    Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies, Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria Fire Department and North Memorial ambulance arrived on scene and confirmed the helicopter crash. North Memorial ambulance transported three patients from the scene to Douglas County Hospital, according to Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen.

    The hospital was notified of the medical helicopter crash and immediately activated its Emergency Response Plan, calling in staff to assist in the response, according to Carl Vaagenes, the hospital's CEO.

    Three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital, treated and then transferred to North Memorial in the Twin Cities.

    Normal operations resumed at 3:55 a.m.

    "I am extremely proud of the response and performance from our staff and physicians who were working and everyone who responded to the emergency," said Vaagenes.

    More information will be printed as information becomes available.

