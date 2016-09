Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a two-car accident with minor injuries on Friday at the intersection of 50th Avenue West and Twin Boulevard in Alexandria. (Jeff Beach | Echo Press)

There was a two-car accident with minor injuries at the intersection of 50th Avenue West and Twin Boulevard on Friday at approximately 4 p.m. in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance were on scene, while both vehicles were towed with an airbag deployed.

No passengers received life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident.