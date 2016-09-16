Search
    Carlos Creek Winery hosts bustling Grape Stomp weekend

    By Will Benson Today at 3:04 p.m.
    Alexandria's (from left to right) Merida Christensen, Jaynne Schouweiler, Cindy Althouse of Ramsey and Sue Christensen of White Bear Lake enjoy Friday's wine tasting in the stables at the 16th annual Carlos Creek Winery Grape Stomp Festival in Alexandria. (Will Benson | Echo Press)1 / 7
    Chassidi Thomsen of New Ulm celebrates her victory in the grape stomp competition on Friday afternoon at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria. (Will Benson | Echo Press)2 / 7
    Mary Jo Hofer of Staples flashes a grin while stomping grapes during a competition on Friday at the Carlos Creek Winery festival in Alexandria. (Will Benson | Echo Press)3 / 7
    Glenwood's (from left to right) Barb and Harold Larson and David and Marlys Greseth of Alexandria enjoy some wine on Friday afternoon at the Carlos Creek Winery Grape Stomp Festival in Alexandria. (Will Benson | Echo Press)4 / 7
    Carlos Creek Winery Grape Stomp Festival (Will Benson | Echo Press)5 / 7
    Carlos Creek Grape Stomp Festival (Will Benson | Echo Press)6 / 7
    Carlos Creek Winery vineyards (Will Benson | Echo Press)7 / 7

    Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria will draw thousands of visitors this weekend for the 16th annual Grape Stomp Festival.

    The three-day event held Friday through Sunday features live music, arts and crafts, marketplace and food vendors, lumberjack shows, wine tastings and the iconic grape stomp competitions.

    The festival grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
