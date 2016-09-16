Carlos Creek Winery hosts bustling Grape Stomp weekend
Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria will draw thousands of visitors this weekend for the 16th annual Grape Stomp Festival.
The three-day event held Friday through Sunday features live music, arts and crafts, marketplace and food vendors, lumberjack shows, wine tastings and the iconic grape stomp competitions.
The festival grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.