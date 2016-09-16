LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A criminal complaint against a Grove City man details a violent rampage at a Grove City residence Tuesday night, during which the man allegedly grabbed an ax, swung it at multiple vehicles and threatened to kill another man, who fled to a nearby cornfield to call law enforcement.

KC Matthew Cline is facing five felonies in Meeker County District Court in connection with the incident. He made his first appearance Thursday on the five charges: first- and second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation, criminal damage to property and threats of violence.

According to court documents, the attack happened at the victim’s Grove City residence. He and Cline had been having an intense verbal argument in the home’s attached garage.

The situation escalated when Cline allegedly hit the man over the head with a beer bottle, threw him against the garage door, and punched him in the head twice. Then Cline allegedly put his right arm around the man’s neck until the man could not breathe.

In the minutes that followed, the man tried to run away from Cline in the garage and through the house, as two witnesses attempted to stop Cline. One of the witnesses was pushed to the ground.

Eventually, the witnesses were able to hold Cline back so the man could escape into a nearby cornfield.

Cline allegedly went back into the garage, and retrieved an ax. He used to break through a door and swung it at vehicles.

Law enforcement arrived and found the victim in the cornfield, with multiple head injuries and hand wounds described as “defensive.” He was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield by ambulance.