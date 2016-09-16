Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Sept. 15

Hit and run, Fillmore St., Alex.

Theft, theft of checks, Farwell.

Civil matter, comp stating someone he knows stole his portable fish house, civil matter, suspect says fish house was given to him by com, suspect agreed to take it back to avoid issues with comp, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Sept. 15

Juvenile trouble, father requesting help with uncooperative son, spoke with comp's son about following house rules.

Public assist, needs to set up time to get property, and has people lined up for 5:30 p.m., advised comp to call 30 minutes prior to going to house so someone can be there.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has not moved for several weeks, owner had it towed to 1000 block of Darling to a friend’s house, friend stated she would have it moved to her driveway.

Suspicious activity, would like to speak to an officer about offender living behind their business, comp wanted to report that person one is always watching her employers from his window, advised comp that officer would speak with person one about this, subject stated that he likes to sit outside and enjoy the weather.

Hit and run, car was hit while she was at inside the store at Super America and she drove home to the Towers, unknown to victim who hit her car, she was in the store, minor damage to the left bumper and scratches along rear right side, Broadway St.

Property damage crash, someone has run into the building, State Hwy 29 S.

Threats, party threatened Charter rep on the phone with a gun, investigator from Charter would like a phone call then have the party checked to make sure they are not a threat, several people in house with suspect name and apartment does not match Grand Arbor.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp received calls stating they were from the IRS, out nothing, would like law enforcement aware.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Hit and run, vehicle hit in the parking lot, Fillmore St.

Trespassing complaint, would like to report a trespass that they have on video.

Public assist, comp requesting a call from officer about a property exchange, parties were contacted and the property exchange will be attempted on Saturday.

Suspicious activity, comp stating someone was hanging out the door screaming for help, tires were screeching and someone was falling out an open passenger door, spoke with both parties separately, and stories match, no fighting took place.

Check welfare of person, comp stating her grandson’s phone called her and he wasn't talking and she may have heard yelling, comp wants a call back after, unable to make contact with person, called comp back and let her know the outcome.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.