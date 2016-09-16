Manufacturers open clinics to foster healthier workforces

AJ Sherman (left), chief operating officer for Achieve Wellness, and Lynette Kluver, director of organizational development for Alexandria Industries, stand in the reception area of a new clinic they are partnering in Alexandria. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

Tom Wosepka, chief financial officer, and Vicki Jodsaas, vice president of organizational development and human resources for Douglas Machine, are shown in the lobby area of the company's new Douglas Health clinic in Alexandria. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

Alexandria Industries and Douglas Machine are part of the Alexandria area's manufacturing backbone.

Now they are part of the health care sector, too.

Both employers have taken the step to provide clinics for employees and their families.

Alexandria Industries opened its clinic Sept. 12. Douglas Machine opened its Douglas Health in June. The clinics provide routine care, treatment of minor injuries and illnesses, and vaccinations.

They also help patients manage chronic health problems.

Tom Wosepka, CFO of Douglas Machine, said the company knew it had employees with ongoing health issues who were reluctant to make medical appointments.

"It's really about breaking down those barriers," Wosepka said of making the access to the care more convenient for employees and their family members.

Alexandria Industries has about 500 employees with about 1,000 under its insurance plan and Douglas Machine has about 650 employees and about three times that for covered individuals.

They have partnered with separate health care providers to run the clinics. Douglas Machine is working with NeoPath Health; Alexandria Industries partners with Achieve Wellness.

Those companies have a track record of working with employers on health care.

"Big companies have been doing this a long time," said AJ Sherman, chief operating officer for Achieve Wellness. "It's moving into smaller communities like Alexandria."

Lynette Kluver, director of organizational development for Alexandria Industries, said the long-standing relationship with Achieve Wellness, which for years has done health screenings and other wellness initiatives for the company, adds to the trust factor. She said that has given employees reassurance that their personal health information will be shielded from their employer and that they will get good quality care.

Each company has a clinic that is near their facility but not on site.

Alexandria Industries on County Road 22 opened its clinic just down the road on Voyager Drive.

Douglas Machine was able to find an empty space that had been a clinic near the Midway Mall Cinema, about a mile and a half from its facility on County Road 46.

Both employers considered on-site clinics, but said the nearby locations make it convenient for employees to use but add a level of privacy.

The clinics aren't big — a reception area, a couple of exam rooms, a lab for blood work and other tests. A bathroom and the lab make it easier to do pre-employment drug screens.

Each clinic also has a break room for staff, which are also similar — a nurse practitioner and a licensed practical nurse.

While the Alexandria Industries clinic is just getting started, the Douglas Health clinic has proven more popular than expected.

The appointment calendar has been "consistently very full," said Vicki Jodsaas, vice president of organizational development and human resources for Douglas Machine.

To help improve customer service, Douglas Health will be adding a receptionist with a medical background.

Alexandria Industries and Douglas Machine aren't partners in offering employees access to a health clinic, but their discussions on the topic have made the initiative easier for both.

"We have a great relationship with Douglas Machine," Kluver said.

The conversations will continue as they monitor the health of their new initiatives.

"We are both better by working together," Jodsaas said.