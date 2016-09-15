Two from Alex injured in Glenwood crash

Two people from Alexandria were injured in a collision Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 55 at Glenwood, the Minnesota Highway Patrol reported.

Riley Kershaw, 19, and Codey Masteller, 20, were injured when the Lincoln Continental Kershaw was driving was broadsided by a Chevy Silverado driven by Franklin Hoffman, 43, of Glenwood.

The State Patrol said Hoffman was on Highway 29 and failed to stop at the intersection, hitting the Lincoln as it went through the intersection.

The State Patrol described Kershaw's and Masteller's injuries as not life-threatening.

Hoffman was not injured.

The crash happened just after noon.