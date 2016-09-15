Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Sept. 14

Fire, vehicle, debris on fire along the shoulder of the interstate, garbage truck is also on fire and now stopped at the Pilot, Alex.

Property damage crash, comp's mailboxes were run over, Alex.

Rollover, one vehicle, minor injuries, I-94, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, student out of control, swinging at staff and throwing stuff, person one held until calm, went home with mom, Miltona.

Hit and run, no injuries, Alex.

Shooting complaint, someone was just hunting from the end of his driveway and he would like to talk to deputy about options, comp located a shotshell at the end of his driveway and wanted the incident documented, Garfield.

Check welfare of person, elderly lady is very confused, no family in the area, subject had a family friend at the house when law enforcement stopped by, no concerns for her safety or wellbeing, Kensington.

Transport juveniles, to Verndale, Alex.

Burning complaint, anonymous complaint of a fire burning at a lot on Fox Crossing for three days, no burn permits activated in that are, remnants of a large burn, embers still going, no one around, Garfield.

Suspicious person, comp stating there was a man standing by her friend’s white car about eight minutes ago and she ran inside and locked the doors, larger male with a coat, no other description, checked around property and neighborhood, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stating someone in a white SUV pulled over on the side of the road and ran toward a cabin that nobody is staying at, spoke to person one at his residence, he just got dropped off by a friend, checked neighboring cabins and all were secure, informed comp of findings, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Suspicious activity, comp stating they were hearing what sounded like someone trying to get in the door an hour ago, comp also concerned there is someone upstairs, checked the building and the area, nothing seemed disturbed, nothing to indicate an attempted break-in.

Suspicious activity, lights on and looks like door is open on concession building, building was left unlocked, no damage.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Fraud, comp reporting he believes his social security number has been compromised.

Check welfare of person, nobody at residence, contacted mother by telephone and they are out of state, student will return to school on Friday.

Fraud, purse was stolen at Fergus Falls and card was used at mall in Alex, Fergus Falls told her she needed to call Alex for card fraud.

Suspicious activity, complainant wanted to report some suspicious activity at her apartment building, appeared to be having some mental health issues and was offered help but denied.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, child locked in car, unlocked vehicle.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Fight/disturbance, male/female arguing, female left in silver Impala, male inside, both parties stated that they were arguing outside, female party left, nothing further.

Check welfare of person, passerby stating there is a teenage boy sitting on the brick wall on the west side of the store shaking and holding up a sign, party looking for financial assistance, requested contact info for social services which was provided, told him to leave if contacted by Elden’s worker at their request.

Fight/disturbance, comp stating her and her son had a fight earlier and he destroyed the house, argument over money owed, son broke an item in the house, but no charges requested, son and girlfriend left, comp is going to set their stuff outside for when they come back to get it, advised to call back if further assistance is needed.

Property damage crash, minor, N Nokomis NE.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.