Meet the new Pet of the Week: Lark (w/video)

Lark is available for adoption at the Lakes Area Humane Society.

The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pet of the Week” – Lark.

Lark is a 2 to 3 year old female cat.

According to the LAHS, "Lark is a friendly outgoing girl! She loves attention and likes the company of people."

If you are interested in adopting Lark, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.