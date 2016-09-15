Horizon Public Health was recently awarded a five-year Planning and Implementation grant by the Minnesota Department of Human Services: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division to work with the Alexandria School District and Alexandria community to reduce youth alcohol use.

The grant will involve a comprehensive approach to youth alcohol use that focuses on change at the individual, family, school and community level.

Inside the school, the grant will provide opportunities to create new youth groups and support existing ones, sponsor and organize substance-free activities, implement an alcohol-free curriculum and provide youth leadership trainings. Another component at the school will be the positive community norms media campaign, which will include posters, billboards, radio ads, banners and more. The campaign will focus on the positive instead of using scare tactics to convince students not to use alcohol. It also serves as a way to communicate to students the message that most teens don't drink and that you don't have to drink alcohol to "fit in."

On the community level, the grant will support the development of a community coalition that will bring various organizations together to work toward the common goal of building a safe, healthy and drug-free community. The coalition will oversee the $200,000 annual budget as well as carry out the objectives of the grant. Some of these objectives may include reviewing local policies to see what areas need improvement, working with law enforcement to implement compliance checks of local alcohol sellers and providing responsible beverage server trainings to local establishments that serve alcohol.

This grant will also bring educational opportunities to parents and families through presentations and town hall meetings. Parents will learn how to set realistic goals and expectations for their children at home as well as how to talk to them about alcohol use.

Katie Strickler, Health Educator with Horizon Public Health, will serve as the planning and implementation grant coordinator. From her office at the school district, she will oversee the grant project with the help of the community coalition. Strickler is experienced with alcohol prevention work, having previously coordinated a federal Drug Free Communities grant in Pope County that addressed youth alcohol and marijuana use.

"This is a great opportunity for the Alexandria area and I am excited to be a part of it," she said. "I would like to help create a culture in the school and community that encourages our youth to make positive, healthy choices in life."

Sandy Tubbs, Horizon Public Health administrator, agrees with Strickler.

"The Positive Community Norms approach that is integral to this grant has been successfully implemented in other communities around the state with remarkable outcomes," Tubbs said. "Our school and community are so fortunate to have the opportunity to experience those same positive outcomes. The involvement of the school and the entire community will assure that happens."

The community coalition will soon be looking for new members that are passionate about improving the community and lives of our youth. If interested in learning more or joining the coalition, contact Katie Strickler at katies@horizonph.org or at (563) 320-4955.