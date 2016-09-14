Suspect charged after driving through wall at ALP

A garage was damaged at Alexandria Light and Power after a suspect allegedly stole an ALP truck and drove through a wall. The wall was later pushed back into place and marked with barriers. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

A 21-year-old Alexandria man was charged with two felonies — motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal damage to property — after he reportedly drove through a wall at Alexandria Light and Power (ALP).

Franklin William Hardy also faces a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was charged in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Alexandria police say Hardy tried to take a truck parked inside a garage at ALP on Monday shortly before 3 p.m. and drove it through a wall before hitting a steel railing outside the garage.

Police say Hardy tried to leave the truck but was detained by ALP employees until troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol arrived.

Hardy remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a $20,000 bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 19.