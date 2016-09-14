West leg of 50th Ave. to close for a week

The contractor for the Interstate 94/Highway 29 project in south Alexandria plans to begin work on the west side of the Highway 29/50th Avenue intersection on Monday, Sept. 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
This will result in a one-week closure of the west leg of 50th Avenue at Highway 29.
For more information about the project, click here.
Al Edenloff
