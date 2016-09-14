Rollover sends Alexandria driver to hospital

A one-vehicle rollover along Interstate 94 Wednesday morning sent an 18-year-old to the Douglas County Hospital.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sage Spates, 18, of Alexandria, was driving east on Interstate 94 when he drifted to the left median, overcorrected back to the right and then rolled several times into the right ditch.

Spates, who was wearing a seat belt, was driving a 1994 Honda Civic, according to the state patrol report.

He was transported via North Ambulance, to Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash took place shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The report stated the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.