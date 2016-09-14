Search
    Rollover sends Alexandria driver to hospital

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 12:10 p.m.

    A one-vehicle rollover along Interstate 94 Wednesday morning sent an 18-year-old to the Douglas County Hospital.

    According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sage Spates, 18, of Alexandria, was driving east on Interstate 94 when he drifted to the left median, overcorrected back to the right and then rolled several times into the right ditch.

    Spates, who was wearing a seat belt, was driving a 1994 Honda Civic, according to the state patrol report.

    He was transported via North Ambulance, to Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The crash took place shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The report stated the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
